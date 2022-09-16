Eskom extends stage 4 load shedding into the weekend
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Friday afternoon announced the extension of stage 4 load shedding until 5am on Sunday due to breakdowns and persistent shortages in generation capacity.
The ailing power utility further announced that stage 3 load shedding would kick in from 5 am on Monday.
“On Sunday, Eskom will provide the outlook of the load shedding stages for the week ahead as the teams are working around the clock to return units to service,” Eskom said in a statement.
#POWERALERT1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) September 16, 2022
Breakdowns and persistent shortages of generation capacity necessitate the continuous
implementation of Stage 4 loadshedding until 05:00 on Sunday, thereafter Stage 3 until 05:00 on Monday pic.twitter.com/3wprN04u6I
Eskom said it currently had 7,210 megawatts on planned maintenance, while another 15,319 megawatts of capacity were unavailable due to breakdowns.
Consumers have been urged to use electricity sparingly.
This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom extends stage 4 load shedding into the weekend
Source : Pexels
More from Local
Malesela Teffo: What happens when a legal practitioner is struck off the roll?
Advocate Malesela Teffo has been struck off the roll of legal practitioners, so what does this mean exactly?Read More
Is therapy and counseling available for therapists?
Addiction therapist Dan Wolf and trauma therapist Julia Mathathe confirm that therapy is indeed available for those who need it.Read More
WATCH: Driver stops cars from using emergency lane to cut through heavy traffic
A video has gone viral of a driver who used his car to stop vehicles from using the emergency lane to cut through heavy traffic.Read More
WATCH: Whitney Houston's 'I wanna dance with somebody' biopic set for December
If you are a fan of Whitney Houston, get your cinema tickets ready for the upcoming 'I wanna dance with somebody' biopic, set to premiere on 21 December 2022.Read More
Section 89 panel has mammoth task looking into Phala Phala farm probe - expert
The panel - led by former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo is tasked with considering whether Ramaphosa should face an impeachment inquiry regarding the 2020 burglary at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.Read More
Is the Covid-19 pandemic finally coming to an end?
The Department of Health has reiterated that the pandemic is already a part of our daily lives and has denied claims that it will be over soon.Read More
Govt must review mine regulations on infrastructure development - Expert
The Jagersfontein community and surrounding areas in Free State have accused the mine of operating without a valid license and not contributing to infrastructure and development.Read More
DKMS Africa to host Sunflower Day event to raise funds for children with cancer
September marks Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in a bid to raise funds and awareness on blood cancer and other blood disorders.Read More
Expect to see 'significant improvement' in airports- Acsa ups maintenance budget
Airports Company SA cut back when COVID ravaged the travel industry - now it's catching up on maintenance.Read More