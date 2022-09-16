Is therapy and counseling available for therapists?
Clement Manyathela was discussing the work of therapists during 702's Across the Desk feature.
Therapy is one of the demanding health disciplines that benefit patients but who takes care of therapists?
Therapy is intended or described as a treatment to relieve or heal a disorder in a person.
Wolf said that in his profession, it is important to have supervision to reflect on their state of mind after diagnosing a patient.
He added that it helped to navigate balance and focus before taking another patient.
We work as a multidisciplinary team and there is ongoing discussion amongst ourselves in terms of normalising certain experiences and we also have supervision as an opportunity to reflect on the struggles that patients have and how they impact us.Dan Wolf, addiction therapist
We always need to be talking to each other and making sure we are displaying insights into understanding our patients.Dan Wolf, addiction therapist
Some of the advantages of therapy include experiencing less emotional pain, better sleep and improved communication after a successful session.
The long-term benefits include healing broken marriages, family and friendship feuds, and individual trauma triggered by events from the past.
Mathathe also said that a therapist must have a stable structure within the company they cater for.
A stable support structure is necessary, and therapy helps a lot to us as therapists as it allows us to have a safe space for our emotional difficulties.Julia Mathathe, trauma therapist
Scroll above to listen to the full interview.
