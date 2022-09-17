How Tatjana Schoenmaker went from a failed netballer to an Olympic gold medalist
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to South African Swimmer, Tatjana Schoenmaker to discuss the highs and lows of her illustrious swimming career.
In 2021, Schoenmaker went for gold and broke the world record at the 2020 Summer Olympics for the 200m breaststroke.
This cemented the 25-year-old as one of South Africa's greatest swimming athletes joining the likes of Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos and Natalie Du Toit.
Though it is clear that Schoenmaker was born for the water, she initially dreamed of becoming a netball superstar.
But things didn't work out as well as she had planned.
Herein was her first taste of failure as she had to come to terms with the fact that even if you love doing something, it doesn't necessarily mean it was for you.
I actually didn't want to swim, I really wanted to play netball. As a fourteen-year-old I couldn't decide if I had talent or not because I'm just looking into what I feel like I like and what I enjoy, instead of what I actually maybe am made to do.Tatjana Schoenmaker, Olympic gold medalist swimmer
This realisation didn't happen overnight despite her support system pushing her to pursue swimming over netball.
She went on to train as a professional swimmer at Tuks Sport High School and gradually got better with time.
Once she reached her epiphany at 15, Schoenmaker put her all into becoming the best swimmer she possibly could be.
I'm so grateful that my parents just gave me that little push but they were always there just to support. I had to make the decision myself whether I was going to put in the effort and the time to do swimming. I had to make that decision at age 15, and since that day I don't regret making that decision of giving it my everything.Tatjana Schoenmaker, Olympic gold medalist swimmer
The lesson to learn from Schoenmaker, here, is that sometimes things do not work out as you have planned, but if you surrender to what you're destined for and continue pushing no matter what, you will never regret anything.
Success can't drive passion because success is only temporary and it only lasts for that long... As long as you find true joy and happiness in it, doesn't matter what the outcome is.Tatjana Schoenmaker, Olympic gold medalist swimmer
Scroll up for the full interview.
More from Lifestyle
'Take big belly breaths': Takalani muppets share how to deal with BIG feelings
Zuzu, Elmo and Sesame Workshop's Innocent Nkata talk about the 13th season of beloved children's TV Show Takalani Sesame on Weekend Breakfast.Read More
Sunday Times announces 2022 Literary Awards shortlist
The Sunday Times in partnership with Exclusive Books has released their shortlist for the 2022 Sunday Times Literary Awards.Read More
Why parents need to develop their kids' relationship with music
Music is one of humankind's most definitive innovations - it has the power to unite, to inspire, to emote, to create, and, even, to aid in learning.Read More
Get to know Letshego Zulu through a song, a book and a dish
If you have ever wanted to get to know a public figure better, what could be a better way than through their favourite things.Read More
This hotel offers foodies with 2 different cuisines prepped under one roof
Hyatt House's hotel kitchen is doubling up as a dark kitchen that serves two different kinds of fast food cuisines available for delivery.Read More
Is therapy and counseling available for therapists?
Addiction therapist Dan Wolf and trauma therapist Julia Mathathe confirm that therapy is indeed available for those who need it.Read More
Everyone has a favourite Steri Stumpie (since 1970!) – what is yours?
Steri Stumpie is celebrating 52 years of giving joy to South Africa.Read More
New musical based on SA's 1990s politics hits Joburg Theatre on Sunday
The Joburg Theatre and Shadrack Bokaba are teaming up to bring you the spectacular new musical, 'Third World Express'.Read More
Sex focus: how to practice safe sexts
Sending sexy texts can be a fun way to spice up your relationship, but you don't want those messages ending up in the wrong place.Read More