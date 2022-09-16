Malesela Teffo: What happens when a legal practitioner is struck off the roll?





John Perlman spoke to legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala about why Advocate Teffo was struck off the role and what this means.

Advocate Malesela Teffo was representing four of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa trial .

He has been struck off the roll and is no longer allowed to appear in court.

FILE: Advocate Malesela Teffo at the Pretoria High Court for the Senzo Meyiwa trial. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/Eyewitness News

Advocate Teffo was until recently a prominent figure in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial as he had been representing four of the men accused of killing the Bafana Bafana captain in 2014.

As a result of his conduct throughout the trial, he has been told he must surrender his certification and he has been struck off the roll of legal practitioners.

The matter was brought to court by the Legal Practice Council. It cited 22 misconducts by Teffo dating as far back as 2015.

According to Zikalala, Teffo has been accused and found guilty of misappropriation of funds and other misconducts.

He said as a result of this, Teffo can no longer appear in court or act as a legal practitioner but he can still advise on legal matters.

He can still call himself a lawyer, but he cannot call himself a legal practitioner. Mpumelelo Zikalala, legal analyst

If he chose to, Teffo could still act as a consultant but he would not be allowed to appear in court on behalf of a client.

Zikalala said that usually striking someone off the roll is the absolute last resort and other options would have been explored before coming to this final decision.

