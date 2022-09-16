Get to know Letshego Zulu through a song, a book and a dish
John Perlman spoke to entrepreneur and author of I Choose to Live: Life After Loosing Gugu Letshego Zulu about her favourite song, book and dish.
-
Zulu's favourite things tie closely with family, spirituality and what motivates her.
-
She wrote her book after losing her husband in 2016.
Zulu said growing up she moved around a lot but the food they ate was always healthy.
Mom always kept it close to home. Even when we were living in the US, we tried to stay in contact with the things we loved - close to home.Letshego Zulu, entrepreneur and author
Her favourite dish is oxtail and dumplings, something she said no one can make quite like her mom.
And she will always place an order with mom if she has a craving.
When it comes to reading, Zulu chose two very spiritual choices, The Untethered Soul by Michael A Singer and Stillness Speaks by Eckhart Tolle.
She said spiritual health was crucial to her wellbeing
One of the things I take very seriously is my emotional and my spiritual wellness.Letshego Zulu, entrepreneur and author
Finally, her favourite song is Wake Me Up Before You Go by Wham, a song that was introduced to her by her late husband Gugu who passed in 2016, and it would play on repeat while she was studying to motivate her.
Listen to the audio above for more.
