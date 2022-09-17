Streaming issues? Report here
Soundtracks of My Life
13:30 - 14:30
Load shedding moves up to Stage 5 from Saturday morning

17 September 2022 9:55 AM
by Dominic Majola
Tags:
#Eskom
load shedding stage 5

The power utility says the latest escalation is due to a shortage in generation capacity after five units tripped.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has ramped up load shedding from stage 4 to stage 5.

This will be implemented from 10 am on Saturday morning until 5 am on Monday.

The power utility says the latest escalation is due to a shortage in generation capacity after five units tripped.

Meanwhile, some generation units are anticipated to return to service.

It is expected that the power utility will hold a media briefing on Sunday to provide an outlook for load shedding stages throughout the week.


This article first appeared on EWN : Load shedding moves up to Stage 5 from Saturday morning




