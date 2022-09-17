Why parents need to develop their kids' relationship with music





Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to parenting and human potential expert, Nikki Bush on the importance of helping children develop a musical relationship with the world.

For children, music can be a way of taking the brain to gym and priming it up for learning, says Bush.

It aids in the effectiveness of knowledge acquisition, language and speech development, memory retention and emotional and creative expression through its rhythm, repetition and cadence.

We really need to help our children to develop this musical relationship with the world. I think many parents are completely unaware of the fact that there is a relationship between music and learning. Nikki Bush, parenting and human potential expert

When we add music and rhythm to something like timetables, or poetry, or anything, we're wiring the brain, because there's repetition. We're creating that memory... Timetables don't come naturally to a lot of people, but the minute you put music to it, the minute you put rhythm to it, or a rhyme to it, suddenly, it's memorable. Nikki Bush, parenting and human potential expert

The speed of music is an important thing to consider as well, says Bush.

If parents are looking to excite their kids they should let them listen to music faster than their standard heart rate of 80 beats per minute (BPM).

If they wan to calm their kids, they should consider playing them music slower than 80 BPM.

However, she cautions parents from letting them listening to music faster than 120 BPM because that can shut off their thinking brain and open up their emotional brain.

What happens when music too fast is that the thinking brain shuts down and this leave the emotional brain open where your values, beliefs and culture sit, and is open to suggestion... We do need to be aware of content, we need to be aware of lyrics, and we need to be a little bit more aware of the speed of soundtracks. Nikki Bush, parenting and human potential expert

Scroll up for the full interview.