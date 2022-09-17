Grade 2 Cape Town teacher stabbed and robbed of cellphone in class
CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town teacher has received treatment in hospital after she was attacked while busy in class.
Police say a masked man stormed into the room and stabbed the Grade 2 teacher in the shoulder.
The attack happened just before 9am on Thursday morning at a primary school in Bonteheuwel.
The perpetrator had apparently scaled a high-wired and spiked perimeter fence to gain entry to the grounds.
He stole the educator's cellphone.
"According to reports... when she fell to the ground, the man asked her for her cellular telephone, took it from her table, and fled the scene” said police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk.
RELATED: 'It looks like it was a hit': Teacher shot dead outside Cape Town primary school
The Western Cape Education Department's Bronagh Hammond told the media the wounds the woman suffered were thankfully not serious.
"However, such an incident is extremely traumatic for the teacher, the learners, and the entire school community."
The Department has arranged for counselling support at the school.
AFP reports that the culprit has not yet been arrested.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Grade 2 Cape Town teacher stabbed and robbed of cellphone in class
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_39983743_on-the-chalkboard-of-the-classroom.html
