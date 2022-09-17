Sunday Times announces 2022 Literary Awards shortlist
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Sunday Times books editor, Jennifer Platt about the 2022 Sunday Times Literary Awards shortlist.
The awards seek to celebrate South Africa's greatest fiction and non-fiction books.
The books have been whittled down from over 180 entries to a shortlist of five for fiction and five for non-fiction and will be judged by Griffin Shea, NomaVenda Mathiane, Bongani Ngqulunga.
We get over 100 entries for non-fiction and then over 80 entries for fiction... We have our criteria that we have to look at very specifically and very carefully and examine every book to see if it meets that criteria... and then our judges do their job and we don't interfere.Jennifer Platt, books editor - Sunday Times
Winners will be announced on 23 October and will receive a R100,000 cash prize.
Check out the shortlist here.
Scroll up for the full interview.
