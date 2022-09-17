Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
'Take big belly breaths': Takalani muppets share how to deal with BIG feelings Zuzu, Elmo and Sesame Workshop's Innocent Nkata talk about the 13th season of beloved children's TV Show Takalani Sesame on Weeken... 17 September 2022 7:14 PM
Grade 2 Cape Town teacher stabbed and robbed of cellphone in class The attacker reportedly scaled a high-wired and spiked perimeter fence to gain entry to the school in Bonteheuwel, Cape Town. 17 September 2022 5:35 PM
Load shedding moves up to Stage 5 from Saturday morning The power utility says the latest escalation is due to a shortage in generation capacity after five units tripped. 17 September 2022 9:55 AM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: Public Protector demands suspension be lifted Delivered to you every afternoon. 16 September 2022 3:50 PM
Section 89 panel has mammoth task looking into Phala Phala farm probe - expert The panel - led by former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo is tasked with considering whether Ramaphosa should face an impeachment inq... 16 September 2022 11:39 AM
The Midday Report Express: Panel to probe allegations against Ramaphosa Delivered to you every afternoon. 15 September 2022 5:53 PM
View all Politics
Everyone has a favourite Steri Stumpie (since 1970!) – what is yours? Steri Stumpie is celebrating 52 years of giving joy to South Africa. 16 September 2022 2:12 PM
How can you manage ADHD in the workplace? Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) can make it difficult to focus in the workspace, so how can companies help with th... 16 September 2022 7:09 AM
Ethereum completes ‘The Merge’: Why energy-saving upgrade touted as historic Cryptocurrency 'mining' eats electricity and Ethereum says its long-awaited upgrade should cut its energy consumption by 99.9%. 15 September 2022 9:31 PM
View all Business
Sunday Times announces 2022 Literary Awards shortlist The Sunday Times in partnership with Exclusive Books has released their shortlist for the 2022 Sunday Times Literary Awards. 17 September 2022 6:43 PM
Why parents need to develop their kids' relationship with music Music is one of humankind's most definitive innovations - it has the power to unite, to inspire, to emote, to create, and, even, t... 17 September 2022 4:44 PM
How Tatjana Schoenmaker went from a failed netballer to an Olympic gold medalist Tatjana Schoenmaker is one of South Africa's greatest young athletes having won the gold medal in the 200-metre breaststroke at th... 17 September 2022 4:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
Boucher named head coach of IPL's Mumbai Indians Boucher revealed he’d be leaving his current post with the Proteas at the conclusion of the T20 World Cup in Australia, starting i... 16 September 2022 10:40 AM
Roger that! Federer announces his retirement from tennis at the age of 41 Roger Federer won 20 grand slam titles and retires as one of the greats of the game. 15 September 2022 5:20 PM
Record numbers attended Africa's first ever Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town The figures break the previous record set in 2018 at the Rugby World Cup Sevens (RWC 7s) in San Francisco. 14 September 2022 10:27 AM
View all Sport
WATCH: Driver stops cars from using emergency lane to cut through heavy traffic A video has gone viral of a driver who used his car to stop vehicles from using the emergency lane to cut through heavy traffic. 16 September 2022 12:27 PM
WATCH: Whitney Houston's 'I wanna dance with somebody' biopic set for December If you are a fan of Whitney Houston, get your cinema tickets ready for the upcoming 'I wanna dance with somebody' biopic, set to p... 16 September 2022 12:05 PM
WATCH: Taiwanese nursing home apologises for hiring a stripper A video has gone viral of a stripper dancing for elderly residents in Taiwan. 15 September 2022 10:06 AM
View all Entertainment
Fleeing Russians leave unmarked mass graves in newly liberated area of Ukraine Evidence of Russian atrocities and murder of civilians in areas they occupied until recently is piling up. 16 September 2022 12:45 PM
Ethereum completes ‘The Merge’: Why energy-saving upgrade touted as historic Cryptocurrency 'mining' eats electricity and Ethereum says its long-awaited upgrade should cut its energy consumption by 99.9%. 15 September 2022 9:31 PM
Operation London Bridge could send the UK into a technical recession The United Kingdom (UK) is in the midst of Operation London Bridge following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last week. 15 September 2022 1:01 PM
View all World
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 7:14 PM
The legacy of Queen Elizabeth II: Why it's naive to blindly celebrate her reign On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II died, leaving the world divided on how to respond to the news of her passing. 9 September 2022 2:44 PM
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Oh! (Step)children of the empire, this grief is not yours Busani Ngcaweni dedicates a poem to the step-children of the British empire - those who were colonised and brutalised. 9 September 2022 8:55 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: With great power comes great responsibility for the media It is essential that we protect our freedom as the media and that means we have to act responsibly, writes Mandy Wiener. 15 September 2022 6:00 AM
[WATCH] Rip-off of classic Klipdrift ad 'uncreative'. Does it work for you? Remember 'met eish'? An accommodation booking platform copies the famous Klippies ad but doesn't pay any tribute to that brand. 13 September 2022 9:23 PM
When algorithms can't help - advice on making those life-changing decisions Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'Wild Problems: A Guide to the Decisions That Define Us' by EconTalk's Russ Roberts. 13 September 2022 7:12 PM
View all Opinion
'Take big belly breaths': Takalani muppets share how to deal with BIG feelings

17 September 2022 7:14 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Zuzu, Elmo and Sesame Workshop's Innocent Nkata talk about the 13th season of beloved children's TV Show Takalani Sesame on Weekend Breakfast.

- Beloved children's TV show Takalani Sesame is celebrating its 13th season on SABC 2

- Zuzu, Elmo and Sesame Workshop's Innocent Nkata join Sara-Jayne Makwala King live in studio to talk about the theme, which is dealing with BIG feelings

It's 22 years since the South African version of global smash hit TV show Sesame Street was launched.

The beloved children's TV show Takalani Sesame is celebrating its 13th season on SABC 2.

And there was great excitement at CapeTalk on Saturday when two muppets joined Sara-Jayne Makwala King, live in studio.

They were accompanied by an adult - Innocent Nkata, who is MD of Sesame Workshop International South Africa.

According to the two muppets, they rode in an aeroplane to get to Cape Town: "It was very, very exciting!"

Takalani Sesame characters Zuzu and Elmo join Sara-Jayne King live in studio!
Takalani Sesame characters Zuzu and Elmo join Sara-Jayne King live in studio!

Lots of giggles ensued as Zuzu and Elmo tried to introduce Weekend Breakfast in a "news anchorly" fashion, but the pair also gave some insight into this season's theme.

Takalani Sesame is exploring those "big feelings" and how to manage them in Season 13.

Over the past two years it's been very difficult for children and families with the COVID pandemic. It was so confusing, with children spending a lot of time at home, being sad about sick relatives and so on.

Innocent Nkata, MD - Sesame Workshop International South Africa

What this season is all about is to help children to understand and find ways of dealing with those BIG feelings - getting sad, getting scared, or even sometimes getting excited and anxious about something.

Innocent Nkata, MD - Sesame Workshop International South Africa
Takalani Sesame characters Zuzu and Elmo join Sara-Jayne King live in studio!
Takalani Sesame characters Zuzu and Elmo join Sara-Jayne King live in studio!

Why are characters like Zuzu and Elmo such a great way to communicate with children? Sara-Jayne asks.

Nkata points out that children learn best when they are having fun.

Even with serious subjects, it's best to take a lighthearted approach which children relate to he says.

So what Elmo, and Zuzu and the rest of the Takalani crew are very good at is to make learning a lot of fun.

Innocent Nkata, MD - Sesame Workshop International South Africa

In this season they help to demonstrate what it means to be anxious, what it means to be scared... nervous... and then they demonstrate some techniques for children to deal with those emotions when they are exploding inside you. But they do it in such a fun and exciting way that it becomes easy for children to relate to.

Innocent Nkata, MD - Sesame Workshop International South Africa

The special muppet guests agree that it's "the best!" to live on Takalani Sesame, because there are so many games they can play.

Relating their experiences, they even demonstrate, for Auntie Sara-Jayne, how Elmo was able to calm himself with deep belly breaths when he wasn't able to whistle during a game.

Scroll up to listen to the in-studio Takalani Sesame conversation


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Take big belly breaths': Takalani muppets share how to deal with BIG feelings




