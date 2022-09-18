Load shedding moves up to Stage 6 from Sunday morning
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has ramped up load shedding to Stage 6 from Sunday morning.
"Following the tripping of a generation unit each at Kusile and Kriel power stations, Stage 6 load shedding was implemented effective 04:16. Eskom appeals to the public to help conserve electricity," said Eskom via a tweet.
This follows Saturday morning's escalation to Stage 5 from Stage 4.
The power utility is expected to hold a media briefing on Sunday to provide an outlook for load shedding stages throughout the week.
Eskom will hold a media briefing at 10:00 to update the public on the way forward.— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) September 18, 2022
This article first appeared on EWN : Load shedding moves up to Stage 6 from Sunday morning
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_122887370_a-christmas-candle-spreading-light-on-black-background.html?downloaded=1
More from Local
Grade 2 Cape Town teacher stabbed and robbed of cellphone in class
The attacker reportedly scaled a high-wired and spiked perimeter fence to gain entry to the school in Bonteheuwel, Cape Town.Read More
Load shedding moves up to Stage 5 from Saturday morning
The power utility says the latest escalation is due to a shortage in generation capacity after five units tripped.Read More
Malesela Teffo: What happens when a legal practitioner is struck off the roll?
Advocate Malesela Teffo has been struck off the roll of legal practitioners, so what does this mean exactly?Read More
Is therapy and counseling available for therapists?
Addiction therapist Dan Wolf and trauma therapist Julia Mathathe confirm that therapy is indeed available for those who need it.Read More
Eskom extends stage 4 load shedding into the weekend
The ailing power utility further announced that stage 3 load shedding will kick in from 5 am on MondayRead More
WATCH: Driver stops cars from using emergency lane to cut through heavy traffic
A video has gone viral of a driver who used his car to stop vehicles from using the emergency lane to cut through heavy traffic.Read More
WATCH: Whitney Houston's 'I wanna dance with somebody' biopic set for December
If you are a fan of Whitney Houston, get your cinema tickets ready for the upcoming 'I wanna dance with somebody' biopic, set to premiere on 21 December 2022.Read More
Section 89 panel has mammoth task looking into Phala Phala farm probe - expert
The panel - led by former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo is tasked with considering whether Ramaphosa should face an impeachment inquiry regarding the 2020 burglary at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.Read More
Is the Covid-19 pandemic finally coming to an end?
The Department of Health has reiterated that the pandemic is already a part of our daily lives and has denied claims that it will be over soon.Read More