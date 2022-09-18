Why Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) often goes undiagnosed





Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to health expert Karen Bester from Lamelle Research Laboratories for more on Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS).

A women clutches her tummy in pain. Image copyright: milkos/123rf.com

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) remains one of the most underdiagnosed diseases.

PCOS is a common hormone disorder in women that is also the leading cause of female infertility.

While the disease is not curable, it is treatable if detected early.

September marks Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Awareness Month, a time to conscientise women on a disease that few know about.

Males and females all have different patterns of hormones. Females need hormones to fluctuate in a certain way so we can menstruate, ovulate and have babies. In PCOS, it leads to a lot symptoms that becomes confusing. Karen Bester, Lamelle Research Laboratories

With PCOS, a 30 year old women will have hair growing on her face. She's been struggling with it and gets laser treatments to get rid of it. But she misses the fact that she's not menstruating regularly, and when she wants to have babies later on, she realises she's not ovulating. Karen Bester, Lamelle Research Laboratories

Hormones don't just control women's cycles, they also control weight-loss and emotions. There are three symptoms doctors will look to diagnose.

The first one is irregular menstruation. This is when your cycle is longer than 35 days of if the person doesn't menstruate at all, or is in the infertile age. Karen Bester, Lamelle Research Laboratories

The second thing we look for is a sign that there's more male hormones. As we lose that fluctuation of female hormones, we tend to have more male hormones. These are androgens and people will start to see the androgenetic signs like male hair growth, oily skin and acne. The third thing we look for is cysts on the ovaries. If you have two of these symptoms, then you have polycystic ovarian syndrome. Karen Bester, Lamelle Research Laboratories

Other symptoms are weight gain, severe headaches and migraines or hair loss.

Women can develop large cysts that can be very uncomfortable, which is only picked up when they want to fall pregnant.

In some cases, women accept their struggle to have children, without a proper diagnosis.

Women with PCOS also have insulin resistance, which leads to diabetes and cardiac disease. This is usually detected later on in life.

At Lamelle, we are very focused on saying that the sooner we diagnose it, the sooner we can treat it, the sooner we can get women into a regular cycle and prevent these long-term challenges. Karen Bester, Lamelle Research Laboratorie

Scroll up for more on this interview.