It's better to sell than renting your property when emigrating - Expert
Wasanga Mehana standing in for Africa Melane spoke to Steve Nel, sales and rental manager from Just Property, about whether to rent or sell your property when emigrating.
Steve Nel believes that selling your property when emigrating to another country is more lucrative than renting.
The property expert continued to say that selling your home and assets helps you to be financially savvy, especially knowing the country you are relocating to.
The country's Eskom continued blackouts, high rate of unemployment, and fuel and food hikes are some of the reasons some people relocate to other countries seeking better life opportunities.
It depends on the country you are moving to because lot of people need to sell their biggest assets to have capital for when they relocate.Steve Nel, Sales and rental manager - Just Property
If you are going to rent, you must have a good rental company looking after your property as it is difficult to manage a property when you are not in the country.Steve Nel, Sales and rental manager - Just Property
Statistics South Africa reported in 2020 that South African emigrants amounted to 915,000.
The United Kingdom received 247,000 people and followed by nearly 200, 000 people in Australia.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview in the audio clip.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_109369040_mini-residential-craft-house-on-a-blue-background.html?vti=my7zh2r0qjs269uo67-1-15
