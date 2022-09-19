WATCH: Couple's daughter ruins proposal by dropping ring in the water
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that recently went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Fiance-to-be Luke Jane planned a beachside proposal for his partner Stephanie in Harvey Bay, Australia.
However, the proposal didn't go as planned. Their two-year-old daughter, Harper, opened the box and the ring fell down a wooded area and into the water.
In a TikTok video, Luke was seen diving into the water to try and find the ring. Unfortunately, his mission was unsuccessful.
Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.
