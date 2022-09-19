Ramaphosa's return to SA to address Eskom crisis is politically damaging -Expert
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Foreign affairs expert Peter Fabricius about President Cyril Ramaphosa cutting short his trip, to attend to Eskom's continued power cuts.
Peter Fabricius says President Cyril Ramaphosa cutting short his United Nations (UN) General Assembly trip, to attend to the Eskom crisis, is politically damaging for his administration.
Fabricius spoke to 702's Bongani Bingwa, following the announcement that Ramaphosa will return home to address the power outages crisis.
Eskom has rolled out Stage 6 power cuts. The power utility says load shedding will be implemented, until generation units return to service.
Stage 6 blackouts mean at least six hours without power every day for South African residents.
On a symbolic level, it does tell how serious this Eskom crisis is and how politically damaging it is to Ramaphosa.Peter Fabricius, Foreign affairs expert
Fabricius added that South Africa must push the United Nations to intervene in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, so that multilateralism can be allowed.
It’s a ceremonial event in a sense, and for South Africa multilateralism is a big issue, especially on the context of the war in Ukraine where Ramaphosa is calling on secretary-general Antonio Guterres to play a bigger role.Peter Fabricius, Foreign affairs expert
This is not Ramaphosa's first time cutting a trip short. He returned to Egypt earlier than planned in December 2019, to meet with Eskom executives following six consecutive days of nationwide rolling blackouts.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview in the audio clip.
More from Local
Paul Ngobeni claims LPC failed to grant him exemption to practice law
The evidence leader at the parliamentary inquiry into advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office, Nazreen Bawa produced invoices suggesting Paul Ngobeni was paid hundreds of thousands of rands by the Office of the Public Protector to write articles that were critical of those who criticised the Mkhwebane.Read More
Men need to be given space to speak out about what is stressing them - Expert
According to some cultural and religious beliefs, a man cannot be allowed to break down when facing a stressful challenge, or cry when hurting.Read More
'Enough colonialism and slavery regret, African countries deserve reparation'
Colonialism did immense damage to the African continent and there have been calls for reparations from the countries responsible.Read More
"I was hacked" - Pierre de Vos denies he shared child porn via Twitter account
Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos claims his Twitter account was hacked after child porn was shared from the account.Read More
WATCH: SA's Mthandazo Gatya gets a nod from John Legend over #OpenVerseChallenge
A video of South African singer Mthandazo Gatya participating in the #OpenVerseChallenge and getting approval from US singer and producer, John Legend, has gone viral.Read More
WATCH: Couple's daughter ruins proposal by dropping ring in the water
A video showing a couple's daughter accidentally dropping a ring- which was meant to be given to her mother, into the sea, has gone viral. Talk about a wedding proposal gone wrong!Read More
It's better to sell than renting your property when emigrating - Expert
Just Property's Steve Nel explains why renting is difficult when you are managing your property from another country.Read More
Violence spike in schools a symptom of society and the home, says panel
Department of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said it was difficult to give an accurate figure of how many incidents of violence have taken place in schools recently, but admitted there has been a sharp rise in reported cases of school violence.Read More
Load shedding moves up to Stage 6 from Sunday morning
"Following the tripping of a generation unit each at Kusile and Kriel power stations, Stage 6 loadshedding was implemented effective 04:16," said Eskom.Read More
More from Politics
The Midday Report Express: Public Protector demands suspension be lifted
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
Section 89 panel has mammoth task looking into Phala Phala farm probe - expert
The panel - led by former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo is tasked with considering whether Ramaphosa should face an impeachment inquiry regarding the 2020 burglary at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Panel to probe allegations against Ramaphosa
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
MANDY WIENER: With great power comes great responsibility for the media
It is essential that we protect our freedom as the media and that means we have to act responsibly, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
'Govt's proposed carbon tax rate increase too high, business can't sustain it'
Organised business in SA wants government to improve on its carbon tax proposals to "avert unintended consequences".Read More
Ramaphosa, Dlamini-Zuma set for another leadership battle at December conference
The conference is expected to be held in December this year, with incumbent Cyril Ramaphosa seeking a second term.Read More
Phalatse is representing a system that seeks to oppress our people - ATM
Africa Melane speaks to councillor Lubabalo Magwentshu, chairperson of the African Transformation Movement (ATM) in the City of Johannesburg.Read More
A brief guide to British royal roles and responsibilities
What exactly do the royals do and how much power does the British monarch hold?Read More
The Midday Report Express: Queen Elizabeth's death, EFF picket and Putco strike
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More