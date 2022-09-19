My Kitchen Rules SA returns with authentic take on traditional dishes
Bongani Bingwa spoke to David Higgs, My Kitchen Rules judge, chef and co-owner of Marble and Saint Restaurants.
The fourth installment of the South African version of the hit cooking show premiered earlier this month on Mnet.
Ten couples take part in an intense high-pressure cooking competition for the chance to win a R1 million cash prize.
Celebrity chef David Higgs described Season 4 as the most authentic season of the show since its inception.
It’s by a long shot the most authentic we have had, people are really digging back into their roots and going back to traditions and that’s what we have wanted from the show.David Higgs, My Kitchen Rules South Africa judge
Despite his Afrikaans background his favourite heritage dishes are influenced by Cape Malay cuisine, said Higgs.
Most of my influence when it comes to cooking is either from the sea or from fishing… my background is more Afrikaans cooking but what I really resonate with is those beautiful Cape Malay flavours.David Higgs, My Kitchen Rules South Africa judge
When you watch this show you could actually feel that you can do some of these dishes. It’s not unattainable, it's not out of reach.David Higgs, My Kitchen Rules South Africa judge
Listen to the full audio for more.
Source : https://twitter.com/MNet/status/1571547969866076160
