Paul Ngobeni claims LPC failed to grant him exemption to practice law
Clement spoke to legal analyst and former ministerial advisor, Paul Ngobeni after the Legal Practice Council said that he was not listed on the bar as a legal practitioner.
According to the Legal Practice Council, because Ngobeni is not registered with the South African bar, he is not legally allowed to practice law in South Africa.
Ngobeni has refuted the claim, saying he was granted full and unconditional exemption in 1995 by the minister of justice.
The Legal Practice Council is supposed to, on its own, to have a registry, to have a list of all persons, including persons that were granted exemption. It's supposed to register those people.Paul Ngobeni, legal analyst
The council countered the claims and said that there was no documentation that Ngobeni was registered with the bar via an exemption.
Ngobeni has since sent an application to the court so that it can give him a copy of his exemption to illustrate his innocence.
I have to now do a court application because [the Legal Practice Council] has failed to do what they were supposed to.Paul Ngobeni, legal analyst
The reason why I've gone the court process... is because they have not, on their own, done what what they have supposed to have done, which is get the list of persons who have been granted exemption and make sure, without court process, the law allows them to do that.Paul Ngobeni, legal analyst
That exemption was to say, 'we recognise, based on your experience, your practice in another country, we recognise you as a lawyer', full stop.Paul Ngobeni, legal analyst
