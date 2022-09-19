Patagonia (clothing company) gives away shares worth $3bn to 'Mother Earth'
Lester Kiewit interviews presenter Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (skip to 3:35 for this one).
Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard says he is giving his US$3 billion outdoor-apparel company away “to Earth”.
"Earth is now our only shareholder," said Chouinard.
"All of the company's voting stock transfers to the Patagonia Purpose Trust, created to protect the company's values; and 100% of the nonvoting stock had been given to the Holdfast Collective, a non-profit dedicated to fighting the environmental crisis and defending nature," Chouinard explained.
The founder added that he's "dead serious about saving this planet”.
Yvon Chouinard… is a ‘reluctant billionaire’…Barbara Friedman, Presenter - Barb's Wire
He says, ‘Don’t make things that break easily’… Building things of quality that last helps the planet…Barbara Friedman, Presenter - Barb's Wire
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Patagonia (clothing company) gives away shares worth $3bn to 'Mother Earth'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_127605658_a-home-made-placard-is-viewed-close-up-reading-there-is-no-planet-b-as-environmentalists-stage-a-cit.html?vti=mhs1uo6gwak8cmnzgg-1-4
