Men need to be given space to speak out about what is stressing them - Expert

Today at 15:20 Queen Elizabeth II funeral ends Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Gavin Grey, UK correspondent

Today at 15:50 #Fixmyjoburg return to the Rissik Street Post Office which is worse than when we last features it. Security was removed and a homeless community have occupied it. Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Helen Botes, CEO of Joburg Housing Company

Brian Kent, heritage specialist, Joburg-phile and architect

Today at 16:10 Don of Tembisa' received millions in payments, bought Bantry Bay and Sandton mansions Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Jeff Wicks- News24 Reporter

Today at 16:20 [ANALYSIS] Burst mining dam in South Africa: what must be done to prevent another disaster Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Charles MacRoberts | Senior Lecturer of Geotechnical Engineering in the Department of Civil Engineering at Stellenbosch University

Today at 16:50 [Listener] Multiple calls from call centre agents representing various companies...What about POPIA Act ? Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Ahmore Burger-Smidt, Director at Werksmans Attorneys

Today at 17:10 Where are with with Independent Power Producers ? Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Thomas Garner - Chairperson at South African Independent Power Producers (IPP) Association

Today at 17:20 Why do we get so involved in the death of public figures ? Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Bridget McNulty - Author of The Grief Handbook: A guide through the worst days of your life

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Meryl Pick - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group

Today at 18:49 ZOOM: Tech with Toby The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios

Today at 19:08 The Clothing Bank rebrands in order to align itself with its overall impactful work The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Tracey Gilmore - COO at The Clothing Bank

Today at 19:19 Business Book feature - The Book that Made Your World: How the Bible Created the Soul of Western Civilization Paperback by Vishal Mangalwadi The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Hlelo Giyose - Chief Investment Officer And Principal at First Avenue Investment Management

