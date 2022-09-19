Men need to be given space to speak out about what is stressing them - Expert
Clement Manyathela spoke to Clinical psychologist Mthetho Tshemese, about the effects that stress has on men.
Mthetho Tshemese is of the view that not enough space that is created for men to speak out about what is bothering them.
When they fail to live up to expectations related to status, wealth, and marriage - which are often used as a barometer to define men - they can become emotionally and mentally challenged. Tshemese says quite often, men do not talk the challenges they face.
According to him, some families even make it impossible for an unemployed man to be loved or even respected, by other relatives.
There is a lack of spaces created for men to express themselves. You must fend for your family, and you cannot afford to breakdown as a man.Mthetho Tshemese, Clinical psychologist
It is impossible to have love in that environment because everybody is stressed, especially when a family is not financially viable.Mthetho Tshemese, Clinical psychologist
Tshemese said that men must find other ways to learn how to express themselves when stressed.
The problem with our identify as men is that our function as providers of families is heightened - a lot more than other functions - and if you cannot provide, you tend to lose everything.Mthetho Tshemese, Clinical psychologist
Every man individually must take responsibility for their wellbeing, so that it includes when you are not okay, and finding a way to cope with it.Mthetho Tshemese, Clinical psychologist
Scroll up to listen to the full interview in the audio clip.
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/3wW2fBjptQo
More from Local
Paul Ngobeni claims LPC failed to grant him exemption to practice law
The evidence leader at the parliamentary inquiry into advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office, Nazreen Bawa produced invoices suggesting Paul Ngobeni was paid hundreds of thousands of rands by the Office of the Public Protector to write articles that were critical of those who criticised the Mkhwebane.Read More
'Enough colonialism and slavery regret, African countries deserve reparation'
Colonialism did immense damage to the African continent and there have been calls for reparations from the countries responsible.Read More
"I was hacked" - Pierre de Vos denies he shared child porn via Twitter account
Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos claims his Twitter account was hacked after child porn was shared from the account.Read More
Ramaphosa's return to SA to address Eskom crisis is politically damaging -Expert
Ramaphosa was initially scheduled to return to New York after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, to attend the high-level opening session of the annual United Nations General Assembly session this week.Read More
WATCH: SA's Mthandazo Gatya gets a nod from John Legend over #OpenVerseChallenge
A video of South African singer Mthandazo Gatya participating in the #OpenVerseChallenge and getting approval from US singer and producer, John Legend, has gone viral.Read More
WATCH: Couple's daughter ruins proposal by dropping ring in the water
A video showing a couple's daughter accidentally dropping a ring- which was meant to be given to her mother, into the sea, has gone viral. Talk about a wedding proposal gone wrong!Read More
It's better to sell than renting your property when emigrating - Expert
Just Property's Steve Nel explains why renting is difficult when you are managing your property from another country.Read More
Violence spike in schools a symptom of society and the home, says panel
Department of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said it was difficult to give an accurate figure of how many incidents of violence have taken place in schools recently, but admitted there has been a sharp rise in reported cases of school violence.Read More
Load shedding moves up to Stage 6 from Sunday morning
"Following the tripping of a generation unit each at Kusile and Kriel power stations, Stage 6 loadshedding was implemented effective 04:16," said Eskom.Read More
More from Lifestyle
My Kitchen Rules SA returns with authentic take on traditional dishes
Celebrity chef David Higgs describes Season 4 as the most authentic season of the show since its inception.Read More
Why Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) often goes undiagnosed
PCOS is a common hormone disorder in women that is also the leading cause of female infertility. It often goes undiagnosed.Read More
Sunday Times announces 2022 Literary Awards shortlist
The Sunday Times in partnership with Exclusive Books has released their shortlist for the 2022 Sunday Times Literary Awards.Read More
Why parents need to develop their kids' relationship with music
Music is one of humankind's most definitive innovations - it has the power to unite, to inspire, to emote, to create, and, even, to aid in learning.Read More
How Tatjana Schoenmaker went from a failed netballer to an Olympic gold medalist
Tatjana Schoenmaker is one of South Africa's greatest young athletes having won the gold medal in the 200-metre breaststroke at the 2020 Summer Olympics.Read More
Get to know Letshego Zulu through a song, a book and a dish
If you have ever wanted to get to know a public figure better, what could be a better way than through their favourite things.Read More
This hotel offers foodies with 2 different cuisines prepped under one roof
Hyatt House's hotel kitchen is doubling up as a dark kitchen that serves two different kinds of fast food cuisines available for delivery.Read More
Is therapy and counselling available for therapists?
Addiction therapist Dan Wolf and trauma therapist Julia Mathathe confirm that therapy is indeed available for those who need it.Read More
Everyone has a favourite Steri Stumpie (since 1970!) – what is yours?
Steri Stumpie is celebrating 52 years of giving joy to South Africa.Read More