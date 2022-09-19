'Enough colonialism and slavery regret, African countries deserve reparation'
Clement Manyathela spoke to senior researcher at the Institute for Pan-African Thought and Conversation in the Faculty of Humanities at the University of Johannesburg Dr Adeoye Akinola about how Africa should be granted reparation by colonialists.
-
The actual monetary value of what Africa lost from slavery and colonialism is impossible to determine.
-
Dr Akinola said Africa must unite and push for reparations from imperial powers.
The death of Queen Elizabeth II on 8 September has drawn attention once again to Africa’s push for reparations from European nations pertaining to slavery and colonisation.
According to Akinola, the damages caused to Africa by European nations are unquantifiable, and there needs to be some atonement above just recognising the horrors of the past.
It is actually an insult to Africa for someone to only speak of recognition… It is not enough to recognise, it is not enough to even regret, there must be a concerted actions taken to appease for the deeds which have been done that were wrong.Adeoye Akinola, senior researcher at the Institute for Pan-African Thought and Conversation at UJ
As a result of slavery and colonialism the continent not only lost resources and faced abuses, but it also lost people and key community members that cannot be given monetary value.
Sometimes we speak about $100 billion or $100 trillion but that is just money people are picking off their head. Nothing can actually pay for that damage. Slavery is responsible for the African situation today.Adeoye Akinola, senior researcher at the Institute for Pan-African Thought and Conversation at UJ
Dr Akinola said that the continent must be united and work with the African Union to put pressure on global imperial powers and push them to atone for what they have done.
While there is no monetary value that can truly cover the loss of centuries of abuse, he said that the countries harmed still deserve justice and compensation in some form for their losses.
Listen to the audio above for more.
