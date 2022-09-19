'Enough colonialism and slavery regret, African countries deserve reparation'

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:20
Queen Elizabeth II funeral ends
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gavin Grey, UK correspondent
Today at 15:50
#Fixmyjoburg return to the Rissik Street Post Office which is worse than when we last features it. Security was removed and a homeless community have occupied it.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Helen Botes, CEO of Joburg Housing Company
Brian Kent, heritage specialist, Joburg-phile and architect
Today at 16:10
Don of Tembisa' received millions in payments, bought Bantry Bay and Sandton mansions
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Jeff Wicks- News24 Reporter
Today at 16:20
[ANALYSIS] Burst mining dam in South Africa: what must be done to prevent another disaster
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Charles MacRoberts | Senior Lecturer of Geotechnical Engineering in the Department of Civil Engineering at Stellenbosch University
Today at 16:50
[Listener] Multiple calls from call centre agents representing various companies...What about POPIA Act ?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ahmore Burger-Smidt, Director at Werksmans Attorneys
Today at 17:10
Where are with with Independent Power Producers ?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Thomas Garner - Chairperson at South African Independent Power Producers (IPP) Association
Today at 17:20
Why do we get so involved in the death of public figures ?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Bridget McNulty - Author of The Grief Handbook: A guide through the worst days of your life
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Meryl Pick - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:49
ZOOM: Tech with Toby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:08
The Clothing Bank rebrands in order to align itself with its overall impactful work
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tracey Gilmore - COO at The Clothing Bank
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature - The Book that Made Your World: How the Bible Created the Soul of Western Civilization Paperback by Vishal Mangalwadi
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Hlelo Giyose - Chief Investment Officer And Principal at First Avenue Investment Management
Today at 19:33
[ZOOM] Other People’s Money - Andile Mazwai, Chairperson of Alex Forbes Unit Trust.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andile Mazwai - Chairperson of Alex Forbes Unit Trust.
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Paul Ngobeni claims LPC failed to grant him exemption to practice law The evidence leader at the parliamentary inquiry into advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office, Nazreen Bawa produced... 19 September 2022 2:05 PM
Men need to be given space to speak out about what is stressing them - Expert According to some cultural and religious beliefs, a man cannot be allowed to break down when facing a stressful challenge, or cry... 19 September 2022 1:46 PM
'Enough colonialism and slavery regret, African countries deserve reparation' Colonialism did immense damage to the African continent and there have been calls for reparations from the countries responsible. 19 September 2022 12:43 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa's return to SA to address Eskom crisis is politically damaging -Expert Ramaphosa was initially scheduled to return to New York after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, to attend the high-level opening... 19 September 2022 10:48 AM
The Midday Report Express: Public Protector demands suspension be lifted Delivered to you every afternoon. 16 September 2022 3:50 PM
Section 89 panel has mammoth task looking into Phala Phala farm probe - expert The panel - led by former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo is tasked with considering whether Ramaphosa should face an impeachment inq... 16 September 2022 11:39 AM
View all Politics
Patagonia (clothing company) gives away shares worth $3bn to 'Mother Earth' In a wildly unorthodox move, Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard is giving away his company to fight the climate crisis. 19 September 2022 12:57 PM
It's better to sell than renting your property when emigrating - Expert Just Property's Steve Nel explains why renting is difficult when you are managing your property from another country. 19 September 2022 8:13 AM
Everyone has a favourite Steri Stumpie (since 1970!) – what is yours? Steri Stumpie is celebrating 52 years of giving joy to South Africa. 16 September 2022 2:12 PM
View all Business
Mom of Lethu Bhengu, a 2-year-old who can read, talks about teaching your child Learning to read is an important stage in a child’s development - which helps them to express themselves and interact with the wor... 19 September 2022 3:33 PM
My Kitchen Rules SA returns with authentic take on traditional dishes Celebrity chef David Higgs describes Season 4 as the most authentic season of the show since its inception. 19 September 2022 1:18 PM
Why Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) often goes undiagnosed PCOS is a common hormone disorder in women that is also the leading cause of female infertility. It often goes undiagnosed. 18 September 2022 5:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
Boucher named head coach of IPL's Mumbai Indians Boucher revealed he’d be leaving his current post with the Proteas at the conclusion of the T20 World Cup in Australia, starting i... 16 September 2022 10:40 AM
Roger that! Federer announces his retirement from tennis at the age of 41 Roger Federer won 20 grand slam titles and retires as one of the greats of the game. 15 September 2022 5:20 PM
Record numbers attended Africa's first ever Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town The figures break the previous record set in 2018 at the Rugby World Cup Sevens (RWC 7s) in San Francisco. 14 September 2022 10:27 AM
View all Sport
WATCH: SA's Mthandazo Gatya gets a nod from John Legend over #OpenVerseChallenge A video of South African singer Mthandazo Gatya participating in the #OpenVerseChallenge and getting approval from US singer and p... 19 September 2022 9:37 AM
WATCH: Couple's daughter ruins proposal by dropping ring in the water A video showing a couple's daughter accidentally dropping a ring- which was meant to be given to her mother, into the sea, has gon... 19 September 2022 9:25 AM
WATCH: Driver stops cars from using emergency lane to cut through heavy traffic A video has gone viral of a driver who used his car to stop vehicles from using the emergency lane to cut through heavy traffic. 16 September 2022 12:27 PM
View all Entertainment
Queen Elizabeth's funeral: 'Largest ceremonial and public event in UK history' As many as one million people are expected to line the streets of London on Monday for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession. 19 September 2022 7:54 AM
Fleeing Russians leave unmarked mass graves in newly liberated area of Ukraine Evidence of Russian atrocities and murder of civilians in areas they occupied until recently is piling up. 16 September 2022 12:45 PM
Ethereum completes ‘The Merge’: Why energy-saving upgrade touted as historic Cryptocurrency 'mining' eats electricity and Ethereum says its long-awaited upgrade should cut its energy consumption by 99.9%. 15 September 2022 9:31 PM
View all World
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 7:14 PM
The legacy of Queen Elizabeth II: Why it's naive to blindly celebrate her reign On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II died, leaving the world divided on how to respond to the news of her passing. 9 September 2022 2:44 PM
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Oh! (Step)children of the empire, this grief is not yours Busani Ngcaweni dedicates a poem to the step-children of the British empire - those who were colonised and brutalised. 9 September 2022 8:55 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: With great power comes great responsibility for the media It is essential that we protect our freedom as the media and that means we have to act responsibly, writes Mandy Wiener. 15 September 2022 6:00 AM
[WATCH] Rip-off of classic Klipdrift ad 'uncreative'. Does it work for you? Remember 'met eish'? An accommodation booking platform copies the famous Klippies ad but doesn't pay any tribute to that brand. 13 September 2022 9:23 PM
When algorithms can't help - advice on making those life-changing decisions Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'Wild Problems: A Guide to the Decisions That Define Us' by EconTalk's Russ Roberts. 13 September 2022 7:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'Enough colonialism and slavery regret, African countries deserve reparation'

19 September 2022 12:43 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Slavery
Justice
colonialism
reparations

Colonialism did immense damage to the African continent and there have been calls for reparations from the countries responsible.

Clement Manyathela spoke to senior researcher at the Institute for Pan-African Thought and Conversation in the Faculty of Humanities at the University of Johannesburg Dr Adeoye Akinola about how Africa should be granted reparation by colonialists.

  • The actual monetary value of what Africa lost from slavery and colonialism is impossible to determine.

  • Dr Akinola said Africa must unite and push for reparations from imperial powers.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II on 8 September has drawn attention once again to Africa’s push for reparations from European nations pertaining to slavery and colonisation.

According to Akinola, the damages caused to Africa by European nations are unquantifiable, and there needs to be some atonement above just recognising the horrors of the past.

It is actually an insult to Africa for someone to only speak of recognition… It is not enough to recognise, it is not enough to even regret, there must be a concerted actions taken to appease for the deeds which have been done that were wrong.

Adeoye Akinola, senior researcher at the Institute for Pan-African Thought and Conversation at UJ

As a result of slavery and colonialism the continent not only lost resources and faced abuses, but it also lost people and key community members that cannot be given monetary value.

Sometimes we speak about $100 billion or $100 trillion but that is just money people are picking off their head. Nothing can actually pay for that damage. Slavery is responsible for the African situation today.

Adeoye Akinola, senior researcher at the Institute for Pan-African Thought and Conversation at UJ

Dr Akinola said that the continent must be united and work with the African Union to put pressure on global imperial powers and push them to atone for what they have done.

While there is no monetary value that can truly cover the loss of centuries of abuse, he said that the countries harmed still deserve justice and compensation in some form for their losses.

Listen to the audio above for more.




19 September 2022 12:43 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Slavery
Justice
colonialism
reparations

More from Local

Gavel, court, law vibes. Picture: Pixabay.com

Paul Ngobeni claims LPC failed to grant him exemption to practice law

19 September 2022 2:05 PM

The evidence leader at the parliamentary inquiry into advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office, Nazreen Bawa produced invoices suggesting Paul Ngobeni was paid hundreds of thousands of rands by the Office of the Public Protector to write articles that were critical of those who criticised the Mkhwebane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mental Health Awareness: Cassey Chambers [SADAG] shares info on getting help

Men need to be given space to speak out about what is stressing them - Expert

19 September 2022 1:46 PM

According to some cultural and religious beliefs, a man cannot be allowed to break down when facing a stressful challenge, or cry when hurting.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

"I was hacked" - Pierre de Vos denies he shared child porn via Twitter account

19 September 2022 11:30 AM

Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos claims his Twitter account was hacked after child porn was shared from the account.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa puts final touches on his State of the Nation Address speech. Picture: @Presidency/Twitter.

Ramaphosa's return to SA to address Eskom crisis is politically damaging -Expert

19 September 2022 10:48 AM

Ramaphosa was initially scheduled to return to New York after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, to attend the high-level opening session of the annual United Nations General Assembly session this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: John Legend. Picture: @johnlegend/Instagram

WATCH: SA's Mthandazo Gatya gets a nod from John Legend over #OpenVerseChallenge

19 September 2022 9:37 AM

A video of South African singer Mthandazo Gatya participating in the #OpenVerseChallenge and getting approval from US singer and producer, John Legend, has gone viral.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© olgasab/123rf.com

WATCH: Couple's daughter ruins proposal by dropping ring in the water

19 September 2022 9:25 AM

A video showing a couple's daughter accidentally dropping a ring- which was meant to be given to her mother, into the sea, has gone viral. Talk about a wedding proposal gone wrong!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © melpomen/123rf.com

It's better to sell than renting your property when emigrating - Expert

19 September 2022 8:13 AM

Just Property's Steve Nel explains why renting is difficult when you are managing your property from another country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An empty classroom. Picture: © smolaw11/123rf.com

Violence spike in schools a symptom of society and the home, says panel

18 September 2022 4:30 PM

Department of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said it was difficult to give an accurate figure of how many incidents of violence have taken place in schools recently, but admitted there has been a sharp rise in reported cases of school violence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © sudiptabhowmick/123rf.com

Load shedding moves up to Stage 6 from Sunday morning

18 September 2022 6:25 AM

"Following the tripping of a generation unit each at Kusile and Kriel power stations, Stage 6 loadshedding was implemented effective 04:16," said Eskom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Teaching x Education x student vibes. Picture: aylessimages/123rf.com

Grade 2 Cape Town teacher stabbed and robbed of cellphone in class

17 September 2022 5:35 PM

The attacker reportedly scaled a high-wired and spiked perimeter fence to gain entry to the school in Bonteheuwel, Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

WATCH: SA's Mthandazo Gatya gets a nod from John Legend over #OpenVerseChallenge

Local Entertainment

Patagonia (clothing company) gives away shares worth $3bn to 'Mother Earth'

Business

Men need to be given space to speak out about what is stressing them - Expert

Local Lifestyle

Paul Ngobeni claims LPC failed to grant him exemption to practice law

Local

EWN Highlights

Unpaid ANC staffers: Leadership must prioritise our welfare

19 September 2022 3:07 PM

China says Biden's Taiwan remarks 'severely violate' US policy over island

19 September 2022 2:28 PM

Ramaphosa to return home after Queen Elizabeth burial to attend to energy crisis

19 September 2022 2:21 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA