Soweto Theatre 10th anniversary line-up is 'spectacular' -Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse
Relebogile Mabotja spoke to veteran musician and entertainer, Sipho Hotstix Mabuse, about celebrating a decade of the existence of the Soweto Theatre.
Jazz music lovers are in for a treat this weekend as Soweto Theatre will be celebrating 10 years of timeless music.
A tribute concert will be also held during the relaunch of the Jabulani Amphitheater, which is an outdoor theatre situated in the Soweto theatre complex.
The historic entertainment venue has been refurbished and is now a 6000-seater. Speaking to Relebogile Mabotja, Mabuse said that the line-up of artists will take fans down memory lane.
What we worked on, the show is just spectacular, and one of the best things is to bring all superstars to perform together.Sipho Hotstix Mabuse, Musician
The theatre was built and created for Soweto people, and it is important for them to go celebrate both Soweto and Jabulani amphitheatre.Sipho Hotstix Mabuse, Musician
The theatre was used as a performing hub for artists who defied the apartheid regime through music.
The Legends Tribute concert will feature veteran artists including Abigail Kubeka, Soul Brothers, Pappa and Blondie, Babsy Mlangeni, and PJ Powers. They are expected to reminisce about great music hits and the history of the theatre.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview in the audio clip.
Source : 702
More from Local
The Rissik Street Post Office's state of disrepair continues to worsen
The post office in Johannesburg's Central Business District (CBD) is one of the city's most important heritage buildings.Read More
Paul Ngobeni claims LPC failed to grant him exemption to practice law
The evidence leader at the parliamentary inquiry into advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office, Nazreen Bawa produced invoices suggesting Paul Ngobeni was paid hundreds of thousands of rands by the Office of the Public Protector to write articles that were critical of those who criticised the Mkhwebane.Read More
Men need to be given space to speak out about what is stressing them - Expert
According to some cultural and religious beliefs, a man cannot be allowed to break down when facing a stressful challenge, or cry when hurting.Read More
'Enough colonialism and slavery regret, African countries deserve reparation'
Colonialism did immense damage to the African continent and there have been calls for reparations from the countries responsible.Read More
"I was hacked" - Pierre de Vos denies he shared child porn via Twitter account
Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos claims his Twitter account was hacked after child porn was shared from the account.Read More
Ramaphosa's return to SA to address Eskom crisis is politically damaging -Expert
Ramaphosa was initially scheduled to return to New York after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, to attend the high-level opening session of the annual United Nations General Assembly session this week.Read More
WATCH: SA's Mthandazo Gatya gets a nod from John Legend over #OpenVerseChallenge
A video of South African singer Mthandazo Gatya participating in the #OpenVerseChallenge and getting approval from US singer and producer, John Legend, has gone viral.Read More
WATCH: Couple's daughter ruins proposal by dropping ring in the water
A video showing a couple's daughter accidentally dropping a ring- which was meant to be given to her mother, into the sea, has gone viral. Talk about a wedding proposal gone wrong!Read More
It's better to sell than renting your property when emigrating - Expert
Just Property's Steve Nel explains why renting is difficult when you are managing your property from another country.Read More
Violence spike in schools a symptom of society and the home, says panel
Department of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said it was difficult to give an accurate figure of how many incidents of violence have taken place in schools recently, but admitted there has been a sharp rise in reported cases of school violence.Read More
More from Entertainment
WATCH: SA's Mthandazo Gatya gets a nod from John Legend over #OpenVerseChallenge
A video of South African singer Mthandazo Gatya participating in the #OpenVerseChallenge and getting approval from US singer and producer, John Legend, has gone viral.Read More
WATCH: Couple's daughter ruins proposal by dropping ring in the water
A video showing a couple's daughter accidentally dropping a ring- which was meant to be given to her mother, into the sea, has gone viral. Talk about a wedding proposal gone wrong!Read More
WATCH: Driver stops cars from using emergency lane to cut through heavy traffic
A video has gone viral of a driver who used his car to stop vehicles from using the emergency lane to cut through heavy traffic.Read More
WATCH: Whitney Houston's 'I wanna dance with somebody' biopic set for December
If you are a fan of Whitney Houston, get your cinema tickets ready for the upcoming 'I wanna dance with somebody' biopic, set to premiere on 21 December 2022.Read More
WATCH: Taiwanese nursing home apologises for hiring a stripper
A video has gone viral of a stripper dancing for elderly residents in Taiwan.Read More
WATCH: Babies instinctively avoid walking on grass?
A video has gone viral of parents taking their babies to the grass, but not winning in getting them to step on it.Read More
France's Canal+ increases stake in MultiChoice. What are they thinking?
Just what does French broadcaster Canal+ see in DStv operator MultiChoice? asks The Money Show.Read More
WATCH: How to find the best Chinese restaurant with good food using Yelp
A video went viral of an American-Chinese guy advising people how to spot good ratings to choose Chinese restaurants that cook delicious food.Read More
WATCH: Hijacker begs for mercy after botched hijacking
A video has gone viral of a truck driver who filmed an alleged hijacker hanging by a thread following a botched hijacking.Read More