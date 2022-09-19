Soweto Theatre 10th anniversary line-up is 'spectacular' -Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse





Relebogile Mabotja spoke to veteran musician and entertainer, Sipho Hotstix Mabuse, about celebrating a decade of the existence of the Soweto Theatre.

Jazz music lovers are in for a treat this weekend as Soweto Theatre will be celebrating 10 years of timeless music.

A tribute concert will be also held during the relaunch of the Jabulani Amphitheater, which is an outdoor theatre situated in the Soweto theatre complex.

The historic entertainment venue has been refurbished and is now a 6000-seater. Speaking to Relebogile Mabotja, Mabuse said that the line-up of artists will take fans down memory lane.

What we worked on, the show is just spectacular, and one of the best things is to bring all superstars to perform together. Sipho Hotstix Mabuse, Musician

The theatre was built and created for Soweto people, and it is important for them to go celebrate both Soweto and Jabulani amphitheatre. Sipho Hotstix Mabuse, Musician

The theatre was used as a performing hub for artists who defied the apartheid regime through music.

The Legends Tribute concert will feature veteran artists including Abigail Kubeka, Soul Brothers, Pappa and Blondie, Babsy Mlangeni, and PJ Powers. They are expected to reminisce about great music hits and the history of the theatre.

