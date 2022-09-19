Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
Political Analysis: "Construction mafia" crisis not only a criminal act, but also, a clarion call for economic inclusion
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Shawn Theunissen - Founder and Manager at Property Point
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
The Rissik Street Post Office's state of disrepair continues to worsen The post office in Johannesburg's Central Business District (CBD) is one of the city's most important heritage buildings. 19 September 2022 5:12 PM
Soweto Theatre 10th anniversary line-up is 'spectacular' -Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse Jazz maestro Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse will be one of the legends celebrating the anniversary of Soweto Theatre this Sunday. 19 September 2022 3:47 PM
Paul Ngobeni claims LPC failed to grant him exemption to practice law The evidence leader at the parliamentary inquiry into advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office, Nazreen Bawa produced... 19 September 2022 2:05 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa's return to SA to address Eskom crisis is politically damaging -Expert Ramaphosa was initially scheduled to return to New York after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, to attend the high-level opening... 19 September 2022 10:48 AM
The Midday Report Express: Public Protector demands suspension be lifted Delivered to you every afternoon. 16 September 2022 3:50 PM
Section 89 panel has mammoth task looking into Phala Phala farm probe - expert The panel - led by former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo is tasked with considering whether Ramaphosa should face an impeachment inq... 16 September 2022 11:39 AM
View all Politics
SA's collective investment scheme is shrinking due to the weakening economy Bruce Whitfield speaks to Sunette Mulder, senior policy advisor at the Association for Savings and Investments South Africa. 19 September 2022 8:19 PM
Mineral Council urges more private sector participation to resolve energy crisis Bruce Whitfield speaks to Chris Yelland, energy analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence. 19 September 2022 7:50 PM
Rand weakens to R17.70/$ as South Africa grapples with Stage 6 loadshedding Bruce Whitfield speaks to Nolan Wapenaar, Chief Investment Officer at Anchor Capital South Africa. 19 September 2022 6:46 PM
View all Business
Circular sphere, floating rectangle, or oblate spheroid? What's Earth's shape? The shape of the Earth is one of the most hotly debated topics of all time. 19 September 2022 4:30 PM
Buckle up! Tips to keep your kids safe in cars Child Passenger Safety Week creates awareness to keep children safe in cars and on the roads. 19 September 2022 3:41 PM
Mom of Lethu Bhengu, a 2-year-old who can read, talks about teaching your child Learning to read is an important stage in a child’s development - which helps them to express themselves and interact with the wor... 19 September 2022 3:33 PM
View all Lifestyle
Boucher named head coach of IPL's Mumbai Indians Boucher revealed he’d be leaving his current post with the Proteas at the conclusion of the T20 World Cup in Australia, starting i... 16 September 2022 10:40 AM
Roger that! Federer announces his retirement from tennis at the age of 41 Roger Federer won 20 grand slam titles and retires as one of the greats of the game. 15 September 2022 5:20 PM
Record numbers attended Africa's first ever Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town The figures break the previous record set in 2018 at the Rugby World Cup Sevens (RWC 7s) in San Francisco. 14 September 2022 10:27 AM
View all Sport
Soweto Theatre 10th anniversary line-up is 'spectacular' -Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse Jazz maestro Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse will be one of the legends celebrating the anniversary of Soweto Theatre this Sunday. 19 September 2022 3:47 PM
WATCH: SA's Mthandazo Gatya gets a nod from John Legend over #OpenVerseChallenge A video of South African singer Mthandazo Gatya participating in the #OpenVerseChallenge and getting approval from US singer and p... 19 September 2022 9:37 AM
WATCH: Couple's daughter ruins proposal by dropping ring in the water A video showing a couple's daughter accidentally dropping a ring- which was meant to be given to her mother, into the sea, has gon... 19 September 2022 9:25 AM
View all Entertainment
Queen Elizabeth's funeral: 'Largest ceremonial and public event in UK history' As many as one million people are expected to line the streets of London on Monday for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession. 19 September 2022 7:54 AM
Fleeing Russians leave unmarked mass graves in newly liberated area of Ukraine Evidence of Russian atrocities and murder of civilians in areas they occupied until recently is piling up. 16 September 2022 12:45 PM
Ethereum completes ‘The Merge’: Why energy-saving upgrade touted as historic Cryptocurrency 'mining' eats electricity and Ethereum says its long-awaited upgrade should cut its energy consumption by 99.9%. 15 September 2022 9:31 PM
View all World
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 7:14 PM
The legacy of Queen Elizabeth II: Why it's naive to blindly celebrate her reign On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II died, leaving the world divided on how to respond to the news of her passing. 9 September 2022 2:44 PM
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Oh! (Step)children of the empire, this grief is not yours Busani Ngcaweni dedicates a poem to the step-children of the British empire - those who were colonised and brutalised. 9 September 2022 8:55 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: With great power comes great responsibility for the media It is essential that we protect our freedom as the media and that means we have to act responsibly, writes Mandy Wiener. 15 September 2022 6:00 AM
[WATCH] Rip-off of classic Klipdrift ad 'uncreative'. Does it work for you? Remember 'met eish'? An accommodation booking platform copies the famous Klippies ad but doesn't pay any tribute to that brand. 13 September 2022 9:23 PM
When algorithms can't help - advice on making those life-changing decisions Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'Wild Problems: A Guide to the Decisions That Define Us' by EconTalk's Russ Roberts. 13 September 2022 7:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

Soweto Theatre 10th anniversary line-up is 'spectacular' -Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse

19 September 2022 3:47 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Sipho Hotstix Mabuse
Soweto Theatre
Jazz music

Jazz maestro Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse will be one of the legends celebrating the anniversary of Soweto Theatre this Sunday.

Relebogile Mabotja spoke to veteran musician and entertainer, Sipho Hotstix Mabuse, about celebrating a decade of the existence of the Soweto Theatre.

Jazz music lovers are in for a treat this weekend as Soweto Theatre will be celebrating 10 years of timeless music.

A tribute concert will be also held during the relaunch of the Jabulani Amphitheater, which is an outdoor theatre situated in the Soweto theatre complex.

The historic entertainment venue has been refurbished and is now a 6000-seater. Speaking to Relebogile Mabotja, Mabuse said that the line-up of artists will take fans down memory lane.

What we worked on, the show is just spectacular, and one of the best things is to bring all superstars to perform together.

Sipho Hotstix Mabuse, Musician

The theatre was built and created for Soweto people, and it is important for them to go celebrate both Soweto and Jabulani amphitheatre.

Sipho Hotstix Mabuse, Musician

The theatre was used as a performing hub for artists who defied the apartheid regime through music.

The Legends Tribute concert will feature veteran artists including Abigail Kubeka, Soul Brothers, Pappa and Blondie, Babsy Mlangeni, and PJ Powers. They are expected to reminisce about great music hits and the history of the theatre.

Scroll up to listen to the full interview in the audio clip.




19 September 2022 3:47 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Sipho Hotstix Mabuse
Soweto Theatre
Jazz music

More from Local

Rissik Street Post Office. Picture: @jhbproperty/Twitter

The Rissik Street Post Office's state of disrepair continues to worsen

19 September 2022 5:12 PM

The post office in Johannesburg's Central Business District (CBD) is one of the city's most important heritage buildings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gavel, court, law vibes. Picture: Pixabay.com

Paul Ngobeni claims LPC failed to grant him exemption to practice law

19 September 2022 2:05 PM

The evidence leader at the parliamentary inquiry into advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office, Nazreen Bawa produced invoices suggesting Paul Ngobeni was paid hundreds of thousands of rands by the Office of the Public Protector to write articles that were critical of those who criticised the Mkhwebane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mental Health Awareness: Cassey Chambers [SADAG] shares info on getting help

Men need to be given space to speak out about what is stressing them - Expert

19 September 2022 1:46 PM

According to some cultural and religious beliefs, a man cannot be allowed to break down when facing a stressful challenge, or cry when hurting.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright : Nick Bakhur / 123rf

'Enough colonialism and slavery regret, African countries deserve reparation'

19 September 2022 12:43 PM

Colonialism did immense damage to the African continent and there have been calls for reparations from the countries responsible.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

"I was hacked" - Pierre de Vos denies he shared child porn via Twitter account

19 September 2022 11:30 AM

Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos claims his Twitter account was hacked after child porn was shared from the account.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa puts final touches on his State of the Nation Address speech. Picture: @Presidency/Twitter.

Ramaphosa's return to SA to address Eskom crisis is politically damaging -Expert

19 September 2022 10:48 AM

Ramaphosa was initially scheduled to return to New York after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, to attend the high-level opening session of the annual United Nations General Assembly session this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: John Legend. Picture: @johnlegend/Instagram

WATCH: SA's Mthandazo Gatya gets a nod from John Legend over #OpenVerseChallenge

19 September 2022 9:37 AM

A video of South African singer Mthandazo Gatya participating in the #OpenVerseChallenge and getting approval from US singer and producer, John Legend, has gone viral.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© olgasab/123rf.com

WATCH: Couple's daughter ruins proposal by dropping ring in the water

19 September 2022 9:25 AM

A video showing a couple's daughter accidentally dropping a ring- which was meant to be given to her mother, into the sea, has gone viral. Talk about a wedding proposal gone wrong!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © melpomen/123rf.com

It's better to sell than renting your property when emigrating - Expert

19 September 2022 8:13 AM

Just Property's Steve Nel explains why renting is difficult when you are managing your property from another country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An empty classroom. Picture: © smolaw11/123rf.com

Violence spike in schools a symptom of society and the home, says panel

18 September 2022 4:30 PM

Department of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said it was difficult to give an accurate figure of how many incidents of violence have taken place in schools recently, but admitted there has been a sharp rise in reported cases of school violence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

FILE: John Legend. Picture: @johnlegend/Instagram

WATCH: SA's Mthandazo Gatya gets a nod from John Legend over #OpenVerseChallenge

19 September 2022 9:37 AM

A video of South African singer Mthandazo Gatya participating in the #OpenVerseChallenge and getting approval from US singer and producer, John Legend, has gone viral.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© olgasab/123rf.com

WATCH: Couple's daughter ruins proposal by dropping ring in the water

19 September 2022 9:25 AM

A video showing a couple's daughter accidentally dropping a ring- which was meant to be given to her mother, into the sea, has gone viral. Talk about a wedding proposal gone wrong!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright : Khongkit Wiriyachan / 123rf

WATCH: Driver stops cars from using emergency lane to cut through heavy traffic

16 September 2022 12:27 PM

A video has gone viral of a driver who used his car to stop vehicles from using the emergency lane to cut through heavy traffic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I wanna dance with somebody movie trailer. Picture: Screenshot

WATCH: Whitney Houston's 'I wanna dance with somebody' biopic set for December

16 September 2022 12:05 PM

If you are a fan of Whitney Houston, get your cinema tickets ready for the upcoming 'I wanna dance with somebody' biopic, set to premiere on 21 December 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

WATCH: Taiwanese nursing home apologises for hiring a stripper

15 September 2022 10:06 AM

A video has gone viral of a stripper dancing for elderly residents in Taiwan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© seventyfour74/123rf.com

WATCH: Babies instinctively avoid walking on grass?

15 September 2022 9:59 AM

A video has gone viral of parents taking their babies to the grass, but not winning in getting them to step on it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© pavelmuravev/123rf.com

France's Canal+ increases stake in MultiChoice. What are they thinking?

14 September 2022 9:38 PM

Just what does French broadcaster Canal+ see in DStv operator MultiChoice? asks The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Braise Pork. Picture: Pixabay.com

WATCH: How to find the best Chinese restaurant with good food using Yelp

14 September 2022 10:54 AM

A video went viral of an American-Chinese guy advising people how to spot good ratings to choose Chinese restaurants that cook delicious food.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hijacker hanging by a thread. Picture: Screenshot

WATCH: Hijacker begs for mercy after botched hijacking

14 September 2022 10:48 AM

A video has gone viral of a truck driver who filmed an alleged hijacker hanging by a thread following a botched hijacking.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Justin Bieber’s 'Justice World Tour' South African dates officially cancelled

14 September 2022 9:22 AM

Big Concerts confirmed the cancellation on their social media platforms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Mom of Lethu Bhengu, a 2-year-old who can read, talks about teaching your child

Lifestyle

Soweto Theatre 10th anniversary line-up is 'spectacular' -Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse

Local Entertainment

Circular sphere, floating rectangle, or oblate spheroid? What's Earth's shape?

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Eskom secures additional power generaton capacity amid continued power cuts

19 September 2022 6:14 PM

DA EC bemoans scholar transport in province in the wake of deadly KZN crash

19 September 2022 6:01 PM

Mother who lost 3 children in Pongola crash says home feels empty

19 September 2022 5:36 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA