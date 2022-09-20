MALAIKA MAHLATSI: The betrayal of Dlamini-Zuma's run for ANC presidency





OPINION

This past weekend, the African National Congress’s ward 32 in eThekwini region nominated the Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) minister and member of the ANC’s national executive committee, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, for the presidential position in the party’s upcoming national conference.

Dlamini-Zuma, through her spokesperson, previously indicated that she was approached by party branches to enter the race for the presidency. She since stated that she would avail herself for nomination and was still keen on leading the ANC. Her confirmation of availability increased the number of people contesting for the ANC's top position to four. The other three candidates are the incumbent and state president, Cyril Ramaphosa; Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and former health minister, Zweli Mkhize.

There are some who believe that Dlamini-Zuma stands a good chance of defeating Ramaphosa, whose popularity and support is diminishing inside and outside the ANC. He is under investigation by the office of the Public Protector, as well as the Hawks following his failure to account for an alleged robbery at his Phala Phala farm where hundreds of thousands of US dollars were stolen.

Claims have been made by the country’s former spy boss, Arthur Fraser, that the president was involved in an elaborate cover-up of the crime. Fraser further claimed that the suspects were subsequently kidnapped, interrogated and bribed to keep quiet.

If these allegations are true, then the president is complicit and is an accessory to numerous crimes – financial and criminal.

The last time Dlamini-Zuma and Ramaphosa contested one another for the ANC presidency, the latter won with just 179 votes, obtaining 51.90% of the vote against Dlamini-Zuma’s 48.10%. It was a very small margin by any measure - one that came as no surprise, given the credibility of Dlamini-Zuma in particular.

Dlamini-Zuma is, without doubt, one of the most decorated ministers in our country. She has served as a minister in every Cabinet since the dawn of democracy. She has served in the ministries of health, foreign affairs, home affairs, as a minister in the presidency for the national planning commission for policy and evaluation and currently, in the ministry of COGTA. In 2012, she was elected chairperson of the African Union Commission – the first time a woman had ever held the position in the organisation and its predecessor, the Organisation of African Unity (OAU). That she is an astute civil servant is not debatable. In all the positions that she has held, Dlamini-Zuma made a lasting impact. As health minister, she introduced the Tobacco Products Amendment Bill, which made it illegal to smoke in public buildings. As foreign affairs minister, South Africa was instrumental in mediating some of the worst conflict on the continent. At home affairs, she turned around a department that was grossly mismanaged, which received its first clean audit in 16 years under her leadership. And since 2017, she has been instrumental in Ramaphosa’s Cabinet, particularly at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Notwithstanding some valid criticisms levelled against her, the most significant of which was her support for Virodene – a toxic industrial solvent rejected by the scientific community as ineffective – at the height of the HIV and Aids pandemic, she has done well in and outside government.

None of this justifies her running for the presidency of the ANC.

The ANC is confronted with an existential crisis that is rooted in various factors, one of which is its complete lack of imagination when it comes to providing reasonable solutions to the plethora of challenges facing South Africa. At the heart of this lack of imagination is the fact that the organisation has become a gerontocracy, particularly at the level of national leadership. Dlamini-Zuma has served national government for almost 30 years. There is very little innovative thinking that can be expected from someone who has become as deeply institutionalised as she is. There is no logic to a 73-year-old woman wanting to contest the ANC presidency, which also translates to the South African presidency. She would be almost 80 at the end of her first term. I must emphasise that this argument is true for all the presidential candidates.

My basis for singling out Dlamini-Zuma is personal. I had the honour of meeting Dr Dlamini-Zuma in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, when she was the Chairperson of the AU Commission. The occasion was the OAU@50 Summit and she had gathered young people from across the continent to engage in a dialogue about the Africa they want. I was one of those young people. I remember listening to her profound speech about the need for young people to lead the continent – an argument that is supported by the facts of the benefits of a youth demographic dividend. It was awe-inspiring and cemented her as an astute and sensible leader.

It is for this reason that I cannot reconcile with how this same person wants to contest the presidency when she could be marshalling support for younger people to take the reins. Some of those who have been nominated for the deputy presidency, such as Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi and Correctional Services Minister, Ronald Lamola, are relatively young. It would make sense for Dlamini-Zuma to use her positionality to convince one of them to go toe-to-toe with Ramaphosa and to mobilise support for the candidates. It would be especially profound if that one is Kubayi – a woman who has also proven effective wherever she had led. This would be a symbolic but deeply profound statement demonstrating sincerity in her argument for youthful leadership in Africa. Her contesting the ANC presidency affirms the disastrous tendency of African leaders being unwilling to make way for younger generations to take over the baton of leadership. This tendency is a threat to the development of Africa. One need only study the many African countries where leaders have held onto power for decades to understand how this tendency stifles democracy, stunts growth, kills capacity for innovation and sets parameters for cultural, economic and political regression. I expected more from Dlamini-Zuma. Much more.

Mahlatsi is a Research Fellow at the Institute for Pan African Thought and Conversation at the University of Johannesburg.

This article first appeared on EWN : MALAIKA MAHLATSI: The betrayal of Dlamini-Zuma's run for ANC presidency