Mom of Lethu Bhengu, a 2-year-old who can read, talks about teaching your child
Relebogile Mabotja spoke to two-year-old Lethu Bhengu and her mother Ntombikayise Bhengu about how teaching your little one how to read.
-
Lethu’s parents started teaching her to read only a month after she turned two.
-
From teaching her how to read, her parents started a company called Mini Brainiacs which creates learning materials for small children.
Little Lethu’s parents started teaching her how to read when in January this year when she was only 25 months old.
Lethu’s mom said they started teaching her to understand the alphabet and read small words in English with little lessons every day just after she turned two.
I had to do it every single day but for just five minutes a day.Ntombikayise Bhengu, Lethu's mother
They started teaching her by writing letters and then words on a whiteboard and teaching her what sounds they made together and then moved on to making her cards with simple words.
From teaching Lethu how to read she and Lethu’s father saw how limited the market was for reading material for very young children.
This inspired them to develop their company Mini Brainiacs, to help other parents teach their kids to read and learn in a way that is fun for them.
We saw the gap because most of the educational cards for kids are quite hard for early readers.Ntombikayise Bhengu, Lethu's mother
With what they have taught Lethu, Bhengu said they can see the way she has used what she has learnt to interact with and understand her surroundings.
Every child develops at their own pace but teaching your child from a young age, and making it fun, can be a great way to help with their development and bond as a family.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : 702
More from Lifestyle
Circular sphere, floating rectangle, or oblate spheroid? What's Earth's shape?
The shape of the Earth is one of the most hotly debated topics of all time.Read More
Buckle up! Tips to keep your kids safe in cars
Child Passenger Safety Week creates awareness to keep children safe in cars and on the roads.Read More
Men need to be given space to speak out about what is stressing them - Expert
According to some cultural and religious beliefs, a man cannot be allowed to break down when facing a stressful challenge, or cry when hurting.Read More
My Kitchen Rules SA returns with authentic take on traditional dishes
Celebrity chef David Higgs describes Season 4 as the most authentic season of the show since its inception.Read More
Why Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) often goes undiagnosed
PCOS is a common hormone disorder in women that is also the leading cause of female infertility. It often goes undiagnosed.Read More
Sunday Times announces 2022 Literary Awards shortlist
The Sunday Times in partnership with Exclusive Books has released their shortlist for the 2022 Sunday Times Literary Awards.Read More
Why parents need to develop their kids' relationship with music
Music is one of humankind's most definitive innovations - it has the power to unite, to inspire, to emote, to create, and, even, to aid in learning.Read More
How Tatjana Schoenmaker went from a failed netballer to an Olympic gold medalist
Tatjana Schoenmaker is one of South Africa's greatest young athletes having won the gold medal in the 200-metre breaststroke at the 2020 Summer Olympics.Read More
Get to know Letshego Zulu through a song, a book and a dish
If you have ever wanted to get to know a public figure better, what could be a better way than through their favourite things.Read More