Mom of Lethu Bhengu, a 2-year-old who can read, talks about teaching your child





Relebogile Mabotja spoke to two-year-old Lethu Bhengu and her mother Ntombikayise Bhengu about how teaching your little one how to read.

Lethu’s parents started teaching her to read only a month after she turned two .

From teaching her how to read, her parents started a company called Mini Brainiacs which creates learning materials for small children.

A 2-year-old Lethu Bhengu with her mother, Ntombikayise, in studio with Relebogile Mabotja. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

Little Lethu’s parents started teaching her how to read when in January this year when she was only 25 months old.

Lethu’s mom said they started teaching her to understand the alphabet and read small words in English with little lessons every day just after she turned two.

I had to do it every single day but for just five minutes a day. Ntombikayise Bhengu, Lethu's mother

They started teaching her by writing letters and then words on a whiteboard and teaching her what sounds they made together and then moved on to making her cards with simple words.

From teaching Lethu how to read she and Lethu’s father saw how limited the market was for reading material for very young children.

This inspired them to develop their company Mini Brainiacs, to help other parents teach their kids to read and learn in a way that is fun for them.

We saw the gap because most of the educational cards for kids are quite hard for early readers. Ntombikayise Bhengu, Lethu's mother

With what they have taught Lethu, Bhengu said they can see the way she has used what she has learnt to interact with and understand her surroundings.

Every child develops at their own pace but teaching your child from a young age, and making it fun, can be a great way to help with their development and bond as a family.

