Circular sphere, floating rectangle, or oblate spheroid? What's Earth's shape?
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Chris Smith - the Chair of Science at the University of Cambridge. He's answered general science-related questions from 702 listeners, including a query about what shape Earth really is.
Some people believe Earth is a perfect circular sphere, while others say it's a floating rectangle.
According to an interview conducted with astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, it's neither.
Tyson argues that Earth is closer to an oblate spheroid than a perfect circular sphere as it bulges out more in the middle.
Smith explains that the shape is the result of the earth spinning.
The Earth is spinning and because of the way the momentum and the surface of the earth is floating, effectively, on the underlying mantle, you do spin out the middle a bit more so that you get a bulge around the middle - around the equator and its slimmer underneath. So, the earth is this slightly usual, bulging-in-the-middle shape. So, the journey around the equator is slightly bigger than it would be than it would be, if it were a prefect sphere.Chris Smith, Chair of Science - University of Cambridge
Scroll up for the full audio.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_64687548_moon-surface-the-space-view-of-the-planet-earth-3d-rendering-.html?vti=od920byc5vwkf9b2d5-1-12
More from Lifestyle
Buckle up! Tips to keep your kids safe in cars
Child Passenger Safety Week creates awareness to keep children safe in cars and on the roads.Read More
Mom of Lethu Bhengu, a 2-year-old who can read, talks about teaching your child
Learning to read is an important stage in a child’s development - which helps them to express themselves and interact with the world around them.Read More
Men need to be given space to speak out about what is stressing them - Expert
According to some cultural and religious beliefs, a man cannot be allowed to break down when facing a stressful challenge, or cry when hurting.Read More
My Kitchen Rules SA returns with authentic take on traditional dishes
Celebrity chef David Higgs describes Season 4 as the most authentic season of the show since its inception.Read More
Why Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) often goes undiagnosed
PCOS is a common hormone disorder in women that is also the leading cause of female infertility. It often goes undiagnosed.Read More
Sunday Times announces 2022 Literary Awards shortlist
The Sunday Times in partnership with Exclusive Books has released their shortlist for the 2022 Sunday Times Literary Awards.Read More
Why parents need to develop their kids' relationship with music
Music is one of humankind's most definitive innovations - it has the power to unite, to inspire, to emote, to create, and, even, to aid in learning.Read More
How Tatjana Schoenmaker went from a failed netballer to an Olympic gold medalist
Tatjana Schoenmaker is one of South Africa's greatest young athletes having won the gold medal in the 200-metre breaststroke at the 2020 Summer Olympics.Read More
Get to know Letshego Zulu through a song, a book and a dish
If you have ever wanted to get to know a public figure better, what could be a better way than through their favourite things.Read More