Circular sphere, floating rectangle, or oblate spheroid? What's Earth's shape?





Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Chris Smith - the Chair of Science at the University of Cambridge. He's answered general science-related questions from 702 listeners, including a query about what shape Earth really is.

Some people believe Earth is a perfect circular sphere, while others say it's a floating rectangle.

According to an interview conducted with astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, it's neither.

Tyson argues that Earth is closer to an oblate spheroid than a perfect circular sphere as it bulges out more in the middle.

Smith explains that the shape is the result of the earth spinning.

The Earth is spinning and because of the way the momentum and the surface of the earth is floating, effectively, on the underlying mantle, you do spin out the middle a bit more so that you get a bulge around the middle - around the equator and its slimmer underneath. So, the earth is this slightly usual, bulging-in-the-middle shape. So, the journey around the equator is slightly bigger than it would be than it would be, if it were a prefect sphere. Chris Smith, Chair of Science - University of Cambridge

