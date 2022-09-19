Circular sphere, floating rectangle, or oblate spheroid? What's Earth's shape?

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
Political Analysis: "Construction mafia" crisis not only a criminal act, but also, a clarion call for economic inclusion
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Shawn Theunissen - Founder and Manager at Property Point
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
The Rissik Street Post Office's state of disrepair continues to worsen The post office in Johannesburg's Central Business District (CBD) is one of the city's most important heritage buildings. 19 September 2022 5:12 PM
Soweto Theatre 10th anniversary line-up is 'spectacular' -Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse Jazz maestro Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse will be one of the legends celebrating the anniversary of Soweto Theatre this Sunday. 19 September 2022 3:47 PM
Paul Ngobeni claims LPC failed to grant him exemption to practice law The evidence leader at the parliamentary inquiry into advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office, Nazreen Bawa produced... 19 September 2022 2:05 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa's return to SA to address Eskom crisis is politically damaging -Expert Ramaphosa was initially scheduled to return to New York after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, to attend the high-level opening... 19 September 2022 10:48 AM
The Midday Report Express: Public Protector demands suspension be lifted Delivered to you every afternoon. 16 September 2022 3:50 PM
Section 89 panel has mammoth task looking into Phala Phala farm probe - expert The panel - led by former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo is tasked with considering whether Ramaphosa should face an impeachment inq... 16 September 2022 11:39 AM
View all Politics
SA's collective investment scheme is shrinking due to the weakening economy Bruce Whitfield speaks to Sunette Mulder, senior policy advisor at the Association for Savings and Investments South Africa. 19 September 2022 8:19 PM
Mineral Council urges more private sector participation to resolve energy crisis Bruce Whitfield speaks to Chris Yelland, energy analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence. 19 September 2022 7:50 PM
Rand weakens to R17.70/$ as South Africa grapples with Stage 6 loadshedding Bruce Whitfield speaks to Nolan Wapenaar, Chief Investment Officer at Anchor Capital South Africa. 19 September 2022 6:46 PM
View all Business
Circular sphere, floating rectangle, or oblate spheroid? What's Earth's shape? The shape of the Earth is one of the most hotly debated topics of all time. 19 September 2022 4:30 PM
Buckle up! Tips to keep your kids safe in cars Child Passenger Safety Week creates awareness to keep children safe in cars and on the roads. 19 September 2022 3:41 PM
Mom of Lethu Bhengu, a 2-year-old who can read, talks about teaching your child Learning to read is an important stage in a child’s development - which helps them to express themselves and interact with the wor... 19 September 2022 3:33 PM
View all Lifestyle
Boucher named head coach of IPL's Mumbai Indians Boucher revealed he’d be leaving his current post with the Proteas at the conclusion of the T20 World Cup in Australia, starting i... 16 September 2022 10:40 AM
Roger that! Federer announces his retirement from tennis at the age of 41 Roger Federer won 20 grand slam titles and retires as one of the greats of the game. 15 September 2022 5:20 PM
Record numbers attended Africa's first ever Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town The figures break the previous record set in 2018 at the Rugby World Cup Sevens (RWC 7s) in San Francisco. 14 September 2022 10:27 AM
View all Sport
Soweto Theatre 10th anniversary line-up is 'spectacular' -Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse Jazz maestro Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse will be one of the legends celebrating the anniversary of Soweto Theatre this Sunday. 19 September 2022 3:47 PM
WATCH: SA's Mthandazo Gatya gets a nod from John Legend over #OpenVerseChallenge A video of South African singer Mthandazo Gatya participating in the #OpenVerseChallenge and getting approval from US singer and p... 19 September 2022 9:37 AM
WATCH: Couple's daughter ruins proposal by dropping ring in the water A video showing a couple's daughter accidentally dropping a ring- which was meant to be given to her mother, into the sea, has gon... 19 September 2022 9:25 AM
View all Entertainment
Queen Elizabeth's funeral: 'Largest ceremonial and public event in UK history' As many as one million people are expected to line the streets of London on Monday for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession. 19 September 2022 7:54 AM
Fleeing Russians leave unmarked mass graves in newly liberated area of Ukraine Evidence of Russian atrocities and murder of civilians in areas they occupied until recently is piling up. 16 September 2022 12:45 PM
Ethereum completes ‘The Merge’: Why energy-saving upgrade touted as historic Cryptocurrency 'mining' eats electricity and Ethereum says its long-awaited upgrade should cut its energy consumption by 99.9%. 15 September 2022 9:31 PM
View all World
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 7:14 PM
The legacy of Queen Elizabeth II: Why it's naive to blindly celebrate her reign On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II died, leaving the world divided on how to respond to the news of her passing. 9 September 2022 2:44 PM
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Oh! (Step)children of the empire, this grief is not yours Busani Ngcaweni dedicates a poem to the step-children of the British empire - those who were colonised and brutalised. 9 September 2022 8:55 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: With great power comes great responsibility for the media It is essential that we protect our freedom as the media and that means we have to act responsibly, writes Mandy Wiener. 15 September 2022 6:00 AM
[WATCH] Rip-off of classic Klipdrift ad 'uncreative'. Does it work for you? Remember 'met eish'? An accommodation booking platform copies the famous Klippies ad but doesn't pay any tribute to that brand. 13 September 2022 9:23 PM
When algorithms can't help - advice on making those life-changing decisions Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'Wild Problems: A Guide to the Decisions That Define Us' by EconTalk's Russ Roberts. 13 September 2022 7:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Circular sphere, floating rectangle, or oblate spheroid? What's Earth's shape?

19 September 2022 4:30 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Earth shape
Niel deGrasse Tyson

The shape of the Earth is one of the most hotly debated topics of all time.

Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Chris Smith - the Chair of Science at the University of Cambridge. He's answered general science-related questions from 702 listeners, including a query about what shape Earth really is.

Some people believe Earth is a perfect circular sphere, while others say it's a floating rectangle.

According to an interview conducted with astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, it's neither.

Tyson argues that Earth is closer to an oblate spheroid than a perfect circular sphere as it bulges out more in the middle.

Smith explains that the shape is the result of the earth spinning.

The Earth is spinning and because of the way the momentum and the surface of the earth is floating, effectively, on the underlying mantle, you do spin out the middle a bit more so that you get a bulge around the middle - around the equator and its slimmer underneath. So, the earth is this slightly usual, bulging-in-the-middle shape. So, the journey around the equator is slightly bigger than it would be than it would be, if it were a prefect sphere.

Chris Smith, Chair of Science - University of Cambridge

Scroll up for the full audio.




19 September 2022 4:30 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Earth shape
Niel deGrasse Tyson

More from Lifestyle

belchonock/123rf

Buckle up! Tips to keep your kids safe in cars

19 September 2022 3:41 PM

Child Passenger Safety Week creates awareness to keep children safe in cars and on the roads.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A 2-year-old Lethu Bhengu with her mother, Ntombikayise, in studio with Relebogile Mabotja. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

Mom of Lethu Bhengu, a 2-year-old who can read, talks about teaching your child

19 September 2022 3:33 PM

Learning to read is an important stage in a child’s development - which helps them to express themselves and interact with the world around them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mental Health Awareness: Cassey Chambers [SADAG] shares info on getting help

Men need to be given space to speak out about what is stressing them - Expert

19 September 2022 1:46 PM

According to some cultural and religious beliefs, a man cannot be allowed to break down when facing a stressful challenge, or cry when hurting.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: My Kitchen Rules co-hosts David Higgs and J’Something. Picture: @MNet/Twitter.

My Kitchen Rules SA returns with authentic take on traditional dishes

19 September 2022 1:18 PM

Celebrity chef David Higgs describes Season 4 as the most authentic season of the show since its inception.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A women clutches her tummy in pain. Image copyright: milkos/123rf.com

Why Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) often goes undiagnosed

18 September 2022 5:24 PM

PCOS is a common hormone disorder in women that is also the leading cause of female infertility. It often goes undiagnosed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Some books and a e-book. Picture: Pixabay.com

Sunday Times announces 2022 Literary Awards shortlist

17 September 2022 6:43 PM

The Sunday Times in partnership with Exclusive Books has released their shortlist for the 2022 Sunday Times Literary Awards.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A child playing around with music. Picture: Pixabay.com

Why parents need to develop their kids' relationship with music

17 September 2022 4:44 PM

Music is one of humankind's most definitive innovations - it has the power to unite, to inspire, to emote, to create, and, even, to aid in learning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tatjana Schoenmaker. Picture: facebook.com/tatjana.schoenmaker

How Tatjana Schoenmaker went from a failed netballer to an Olympic gold medalist

17 September 2022 4:25 PM

Tatjana Schoenmaker is one of South Africa's greatest young athletes having won the gold medal in the 200-metre breaststroke at the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Letshego Zulu with her book about losing her husband Gugu Zulu. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News

Get to know Letshego Zulu through a song, a book and a dish

16 September 2022 6:53 PM

If you have ever wanted to get to know a public figure better, what could be a better way than through their favourite things.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dhaba Flavour. Picture: facebook.com/DhabaFlavour

This hotel offers foodies with 2 different cuisines prepped under one roof

16 September 2022 3:01 PM

Hyatt House's hotel kitchen is doubling up as a dark kitchen that serves two different kinds of fast food cuisines available for delivery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Mom of Lethu Bhengu, a 2-year-old who can read, talks about teaching your child

Lifestyle

Soweto Theatre 10th anniversary line-up is 'spectacular' -Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse

Local Entertainment

Circular sphere, floating rectangle, or oblate spheroid? What's Earth's shape?

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Eskom secures additional power generaton capacity amid continued power cuts

19 September 2022 6:14 PM

DA EC bemoans scholar transport in province in the wake of deadly KZN crash

19 September 2022 6:01 PM

Mother who lost 3 children in Pongola crash says home feels empty

19 September 2022 5:36 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA