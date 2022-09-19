The Rissik Street Post Office's state of disrepair continues to worsen





John Perlman spoke the Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee about the condition of the Rissik Street Post Office. They were joined by Brian Kent who is a heritage specialist, Joburg-phile, and architect.

Built in 1897, the building is the only remaining architectural marker from when Johannesburg was part of the then South African Republic.

The state of the building continues to deteriorate.

Haffajee last spoke to the CEO of the Joburg Property Company, Helen Botes, in March. Since then, she says the post office has fallen into extensive disrepair.

Last I went, the remaining windows were broken, and I've heard some people who listen to our show say that a homeless community has begun to live in the shell of that post office. Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick

[The building] is the only piece of visual memory, or visual marker of that part of the development of Johannesburg's history. So, it's really important because it's this reminder of where we come from... Unfortunately, in Joburg we don't seem to value [historical buildings] or harness them as the economic generators within our city. Brian Kent, Heritage specialist and architect

