'Don of Tembisa Hospital' was set to receive millions at time of Deokaran probe

Babita Deokaran was murdered while investigating Tembisa Hospital .

Evidence has since come to light of suspicious contracts between the hospital and service providers.

FILE: Tembisa Hospital. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/Eyewitness News

Deokaran was a senior official with the Gauteng Department of Health investigating dealings at Tembisa Hospital when she was murdered outside her home in August last year.

According to Wicks, a beneficiary of the hospital was due to receive R36 million in a single payment at the time Deokaran was investigating.

This R36 million was being paid to two relatives who controlled a total of 12 companies with one of these two, Hangwani Maumela, controlling nine, who sources allegedly said was the “Don of Tembisa Hospital”.

It is kind of congruent with what we found so far, that massive amounts of trade was channelled to only a handful of people who controlled a considerable number of companies. Jeff Wicks, News24 reporter

These companies were said to be supplying medical equipment and had contracts dating back to 2018 but the prices of the contracts were very suspicious, said Wicks.

The evidence that we found is that all of the contracts that were channelled into these companies were valued between R480,000 and R499,000, which of course is below the delegation of authority of the hospital's boss. Jeff Wicks, News24 reporter

In addition to this, Wicks said that they have not been able to find any records of the companies doing anything else and the majority of the companies controlled by Maumela operated from a residential estate in Sandton and had no website.

When you consider the amount of business that these companies were doing, you would expect them to be well established. Jeff Wicks, News24 reporter

