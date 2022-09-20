Employer practices must change to limit paid suspensions: Labour law specialist





John Maytham spoke to labour law specialist Puke Maserumule about paid suspension practices in South Africa.

Maserumule said the practices of employers needed to change to prevent excessive funds from being paid to suspended employees .

Employers can work into contracts that employees can be suspended without pay.

Minister Pravin Gordhan called for a change to the law around suspensions as state-owned enterprises have spent around R300 million over a three-year period to pay suspended employees.

Maserumule said that the issue was not with the law but rather with the practices of employers who suspend employees for long periods of time with pay.

There really is not a need for the law to change. What is required is for employers to change their practices. Puke Maserumule, labour law specialist

Maserumule said what should change is that employers should look into contracts that employees can be suspended without pay as a precautionary measure.

In addition to this, he said that employees should only be suspended if the employer is ready to conduct an investigation into the alleged misconduct.

