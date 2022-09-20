'We want to see him charged for murder' - KZN dept on deadly Pongola crash
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Kwanele Ncalane the acting chief director of communications in the office of the KwaZulu-Natal Roads and Transport Department.
The Department of Transport in KwaZulu-Natal has acknowledged that proper access to road infrastructure remains a challenge in some parts of the province.
Truck driver Sibusiso Siyaya is in custody after killing 20 people in an accident on the N2 in Pongola last Friday.
Siyaya appeared in the Pongola Magistrates Court on Monday and the matter was postponed to 26 September.
Children as young as five years old were among the fatalities in Pongola.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Ncalane alluded that the province still has a mammoth task of improving access to better and safer roads.
We need to accept that provinces like KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, and Limpopo are rural and they are experiencing lack of proper access to roads, and it is a matter of clear balance and making sure we are protecting lives.Kwanele Ncalane, Acting director for communications - KZN Roads and Transport
We need to do assessments with the Department of Basic Education on learner transport and determine how to protect lives on the road.Kwanele Ncalane, Acting director for communications - KZN Roads and Transport
Ncalane added that the provincial government will push for the driver to be denied bail and to be charged with murder.
We are putting the responsibility squarely on the negligence and the attitude of the driver who showed total disregard for the rule of law. We will be pressing on him not to get bail and we want to see him charged for murder.Kwanele Ncalane, Acting director for communications - KZN Roads and Transport
Scroll up to listen to the full interview in the audio clip.
Source : https://twitter.com/TrafficSA/status/1570848428573478912
