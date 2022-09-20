NCSE concerned about lack of research awareness on sexual exploitation
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Dr Marcel van der Watt - a senior research analyst at the National Centre on Sexual Exploitation (NCSE).
Dr Marcel van der Watt is concerned about the lack of research studies into sexual exploitation and human trafficking in South Africa.
The National Centre on Sexual Exploitation (NCSE) has also issued a concern on a number of children exposed to pornography.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Watt said the conviction rate of sexual exploitation and human trafficking remains low.
He added that researchers must conduct studies that are legally binding that inform and educate the masses.
I have immense confidence in our law as it has proven itself as a prosecution tool and it is efficient. The only problem comes in getting those cases into the criminal justice system and we haven’t reached the mark in successful prosecution.Dr Marcel van der Watt, Senior research analyst - National Centre on Sexual Exploitation
It is unsettling and unfortunately research studies don’t use the legally binding definition of human trafficking when they do their studies and research participants are misinformed about their own lived experience.Dr Marcel van der Watt, Senior research analyst - National Centre on Sexual Exploitation
The Coalition to End Sexual Exploitation 2022 Africa summit will start on Tuesday and is expected to conclude Thursday, 22 September 2022, at the Senate Hall at the University of South Africa (Unisa) in Pretoria.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview in the audio clip.
