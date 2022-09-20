Everything you need to know about the role of the Competition Commission
Clement Manyathela spoke to former Competition Commissioner, Tembinkosi Bonakele about what competition authorities do in dealing with anti-competitive behavior in South Africa's economy and the work that still needs to be done in regulating competition in the country.
The Competition Commission protects consumer interest in the market by maintaining and promoting healthy competition in the country's business environment.
It does this by investigating and charging corporations who transgress competition laws such as fixing prices, allocating markets, collusion, and abusing their position in the market through exclusion and exploitation.
The competition authority selects cases based on how much they affect the majority of consumers, how much impact their transgression would have, or what precedent the transgression will set in the future.
The commission is only able to place fines on corporations but plays no role in its prosecution.
Instead, only the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has the authority to prosecute a corporation found to have transgressed competition laws.
The next challenge is how to implement criminalisation which is not an easy thing because competition authorities do not have authority to prosecute, that is the exclusive mandate of the NPA.Tembinkosi Bonakele, former Competition Commissioner
A lot of other countries have a system like [South Africa's] and in all of those countries it's been very difficult to bring successful prosecutions when you have handover the fight to another agency to pursue the case. You need a system where you have one agency that can do the investigation and prosecution from cradle to grave, from start to finish, so that you don't have these handover problems.Tembinkosi Bonakele, former Competition Commissioner
Scroll up for the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_64920916_south-africa-economy-and-financial-market-growth-concept-3d-rendering.html
More from Business
Hunger is coming if load shedding persists or gets worse – Agri SA
As crops fail due to load shedding, expect many hungry (read "angry") mouths in South Africa.Read More
A hop farm on a rooftop in the heart of Joburg? This 32-year-old built that.
Hops are grown in South Africa and harvested once a year in George in Western Cape. But one entrepreneur has found an ingenious way to flip it on its head.Read More
What happens when you pay more than the advertised price for a product?
Whether we are aware of it or not, we have all most likely experienced being duped at stores by paying more than what's advertised for a product.Read More
Rate hike: 'Ordinary South Africans cannot afford another blow of this kind'
Using interest rates as a tool for targeting inflation sabotages the economy further in the context of low growth, says the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu).Read More
"Reserve Bank trying to 'crowd' rate hikes into this year to avoid more later"
The South African Reserve Bank has raised interest rates by 75 basis points - two members of the Monetary Policy Committee voted for a higher increase.Read More
Cape Town youngsters create product to help SA kids grow their vocabulary
Better & Brighter is run by kids for kids. Its word card packs are aimed at getting children to learn and use one new word a day.Read More
Geyser problems and warranties: What you need to know to avoid paying more
Wendy Knowler relates the experiences of consumers who've found out the hard way how warranties work if a geyser bursts or leaks - on The Money ShowRead More
Crucial that black people create institutions they see themselves in - Nxasana
"It is particularly important for us as black people to establish institutions that we can see ourselves in, can create the DNA and the culture that we like, that talk to us," said Nxasana, reflecting on the creation of Future Nation Schools and Sizwe Ntsaluba Gobodo audit firm.Read More
Repo rate goes up by 75 basis points
Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said inflation was still at a worrying rate, despite a decrease in 0.2% from July to August.Read More
More from Local
YoungstaCPT embraces his coloured heritage by being a voice for this generation
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Cape Town born rap artist, YoungstaCPT.Read More
[WATCH] John Legend performs live with Mthandazo Gatya after viral TikTok duet
Gatya shot to fame after his now viral rendition of John Legend's _Nervous_, that not only got South Africans' attention, but that of the superstar himself.Read More
Load shedding reduced to Stage 4 from Saturday morning
Eskom said power constraints will continue into the coming week and the country can expect stage 3 power cuts for most of the week.Read More
Hunger is coming if load shedding persists or gets worse – Agri SA
As crops fail due to load shedding, expect many hungry (read "angry") mouths in South Africa.Read More
Perfect your pout, protect the planet: Woolies offers lipsticks in paper tubes
In 2018, Woolworths pledged to phase out unnecessary single-use plastics and instead use reusable or recyclable packaging by 2022.Read More
Why denying foreign nationals access to health is a human rights violation
Discrimination against foreign nationals' ability to access healthcare facilities in South Africa remains a concerning issue in the country.Read More
Government signs agreement with three IPPs for power projects
Amidst the seemingly endless power crisis, on Thursday the government signed agreements for three projects using wind power in the Renewable Independent Power Producer Programme.Read More
Join the pride! Open auditions being held for SA singers to join The Lion King
Open auditions for the hit musical are being held in Cape Town, Joburg and Durban over the next few weeks.Read More
"Reserve Bank trying to 'crowd' rate hikes into this year to avoid more later"
The South African Reserve Bank has raised interest rates by 75 basis points - two members of the Monetary Policy Committee voted for a higher increase.Read More