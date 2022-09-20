Streaming issues? Report here
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Everything you need to know about the role of the Competition Commission

20 September 2022 12:57 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
National Prosecuting Authority
Competition Commission
Market competition

The Competition Commission plays one of most critical roles in the South African consumers.

Clement Manyathela spoke to former Competition Commissioner, Tembinkosi Bonakele about what competition authorities do in dealing with anti-competitive behavior in South Africa's economy and the work that still needs to be done in regulating competition in the country.

The Competition Commission protects consumer interest in the market by maintaining and promoting healthy competition in the country's business environment.

It does this by investigating and charging corporations who transgress competition laws such as fixing prices, allocating markets, collusion, and abusing their position in the market through exclusion and exploitation.

The competition authority selects cases based on how much they affect the majority of consumers, how much impact their transgression would have, or what precedent the transgression will set in the future.

The commission is only able to place fines on corporations but plays no role in its prosecution.

Instead, only the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has the authority to prosecute a corporation found to have transgressed competition laws.

The next challenge is how to implement criminalisation which is not an easy thing because competition authorities do not have authority to prosecute, that is the exclusive mandate of the NPA.

Tembinkosi Bonakele, former Competition Commissioner

A lot of other countries have a system like [South Africa's] and in all of those countries it's been very difficult to bring successful prosecutions when you have handover the fight to another agency to pursue the case. You need a system where you have one agency that can do the investigation and prosecution from cradle to grave, from start to finish, so that you don't have these handover problems.

Tembinkosi Bonakele, former Competition Commissioner

Scroll up for the full interview.




