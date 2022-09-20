WATCH: [Graphic content] Another truck plunges into flames in KZN





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

In the video, a truck driver was filming an accident scene where officials were controlling traffic after an accident.

Moments later, bystanders and officials were seen running away as another truck lost control and burst through the accident scene.

Last week, a reckless truck driver was involved in a car accident and allegedly killed 20 pupils on the N2 in Phongola in KwaZulu-Natal, last Friday.

Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.