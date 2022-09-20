



Lester Kiewit interviews independent energy consultant Desmund Bernado.

The demand for electricity has plummeted – the problem remains one of supply, despite utterances by Eskom

Load shedding will continue for years to come – and will probably get worse

A precipitous drop in electricity generation increases the odds of a total blackout

Eskom blames us! … 'Use electricity sparingly… You triggered a stage six on a Saturday night' … The only things open on a Saturday night in South Africa are bottles and legs! … 'Please turn off your lights and pool pumps…' Lester Kiewit, presenter - The Morning Review

Eskom is losing the battle to keep the lights on.

On Monday, the ailing utility warned people in South Africa to brace for heavy rolling blackouts over the next few days, and that it might escalate as the week continues.

We are now on a GDP-smashing stage six for the second time this year.

The economy, brimming with potential, wants to grow, but there is just not enough power to do so.

And fears abound that a total system collapse is imminent.

The demand for electricity has dropped significantly… It’s a supply problem… Everything that André de Ruyter is battling with now, leads back to that political decision [by Thabo Mbeki in 1998] … Eskom cannot just build new generating capacity; there’s politics at play… Desmund Bernado, independent energy consultant

This is going to take years to rectify… A lot of people are excited by renewable energy… the problem is, we need baseload… Get used to load shedding, and prepare for it to get worse… Desmund Bernado, independent energy consultant

The moment we generate less than 20,000 MW… the possibility of a blackout becomes 50/50. Desmund Bernado, independent energy consultant

