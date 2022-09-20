'Get used to load shedding - and prepare for it to get worse'

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Netball Fan Park to bring the gees to Cape Town Excitement is building ahead of the Netball World Cup Fan Park opening in three weeks time. 16 July 2023 2:14 PM
I don't want to push anyone in wrong direction - podcaster on 'public relapse' Joshua Rubin used his popular 'Wide Awake' podcast to tell his Dad and his fans he'd relapsed after 4 years of sobriety. 16 July 2023 12:21 PM
Public Works defends spending R100m to maintain presidential residences It was responding to a Sunday Times newspaper report which revealed that the department has spent over R100 million in three years... 16 July 2023 12:13 PM
View all Local
Why Zuma might not return to jail despite ConCourt ruling that he should The Constitutional Court has dismissed a bid to overturn the Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that Jacob Zuma must go back to prison... 13 July 2023 9:11 PM
'You get what you get and you don't get upset': Are South Africans complacent? Is our country in the deteriorating state that it's in because we've swept too many things under the carpet? 12 July 2023 4:23 PM
Finland's finance minister in hot water after 15-year-old racist posts resurface Riikka Purra has made it clear that she will not resign following the resurfacing of her comments. 12 July 2023 4:16 PM
View all Politics
R10 000 tip: Coffee shop empowering deaf community gets a huge surprise! The waitrons at I Love Coffee in Cape Town are looking forward to getting beautiful new uniforms after patrons rewarded them richl... 13 July 2023 10:02 PM
How truck attacks are affecting small farmers' livelihoods More than 20 trucks have now been set alight on key transport routes in a spate of violence coinciding with the 2-year anniversary... 13 July 2023 7:39 PM
Rand breaks through R18/$ as slowing US inflation hurts dollar The latest US inflation numbers are good for the rand, but resolving the inflation issue could still take the Federal Reserve a wh... 13 July 2023 7:13 PM
View all Business
Favourite child syndrome: 'It can cultivate a sense of entitlement' Whether you don’t say it to your kids, your actions could be showing which child is the apple of your eye. 16 July 2023 12:51 PM
I don't want to push anyone in wrong direction - podcaster on 'public relapse' Joshua Rubin used his popular 'Wide Awake' podcast to tell his Dad and his fans he'd relapsed after 4 years of sobriety. 16 July 2023 12:21 PM
Got some moola? How to make the most of your 'financial firsts' Farzana Botha, segment manager at Sanlam Risk and Savings chats to SJ about 'financial firsts' 16 July 2023 11:44 AM
View all Lifestyle
Kerwin Noemdo wins South Africa’s 3rd medal at World Para Athletics Champs The Paralympian took home the bronze medal with a commendable effort of 15.30 metres in the men's shot put F46 event. 16 July 2023 12:47 PM
Former Chiefs & Pirates keeper, Wade du Plessis opens up about mental heath Du Plessis played 86 games for Kaizer Chiefs, winning two league titles. 15 July 2023 8:25 AM
Springboks and All Blacks renew rugby's ULTIMATE rivalry The long-time rivals will go head to head on Saturday at 9.05 am in Auckland. Who are you betting on? 14 July 2023 10:26 AM
View all Sport
Production underway for first-ever Luther Vandross documentary Jamie Foxx, Colin Firth and Sony Music have teamed up to produce the documentary about the R&B legend's life. 16 July 2023 2:33 PM
Netball Fan Park to bring the gees to Cape Town Excitement is building ahead of the Netball World Cup Fan Park opening in three weeks time. 16 July 2023 2:14 PM
I don't want to push anyone in wrong direction - podcaster on 'public relapse' Joshua Rubin used his popular 'Wide Awake' podcast to tell his Dad and his fans he'd relapsed after 4 years of sobriety. 16 July 2023 12:21 PM
View all Entertainment
Soviet aggression prompted birth of the Nato alliance – here’s why it matters Russia’s continuing war with Ukraine reminds us why Nato was formed in 1949 – in response to Soviet aggression. 14 July 2023 11:40 AM
El Niño could make 2024 the hottest year ever A combination of El Niño's arrival and human-driven global warming could have us experiencing record heatwaves soon. 13 July 2023 3:45 PM
Italian judge clears man of sexual assault, saying it 'didn't last long enough' An Italian judge has ruled that groping lasting under 10 seconds does not constitute sexual assault. 13 July 2023 1:01 PM
View all World
Egypt creating $5bn artificial river in the desert, parallel to the Nile It's reported that the planned artificial river will run for over 100 kilometres, parallel to the Nile River. 12 July 2023 7:52 PM
An expert weighs in on the pros and cons of Ethiopia joining BRICS The outcome of Ethiopia’s application will likely be known after the next summit in August. 12 July 2023 10:47 AM
What’s driving Africa’s population growth. And what can change it The population of Africa is expected to roughly double by 2050. 11 July 2023 10:56 AM
View all Africa
'SAA, having a cheap ad like this just makes your airline look cheap' SAA is returning to São Paulo, Brazil, but its promotion for this route leaves a lot to be desired says branding expert Brenday Se... 11 July 2023 10:01 PM
How to handle Gen Z and the particular way they're disrupting the world 'Generation Z are the future of the workplace... your clients, your consumers, and your leadership team' - The Money Show reviews... 11 July 2023 7:31 PM
What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or no... 6 July 2023 9:38 PM
View all Opinion
'Get used to load shedding - and prepare for it to get worse'

20 September 2022 9:36 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Eskom
Electricity
Load shedding
Energy crisis
energy
blackout
Lester Kiewit
The Morning Review
stage six
Desmund Bernado

The less electricity Eskom generates, the more unstable the grid becomes, increasing the odds of a catastrophic blackout.

Lester Kiewit interviews independent energy consultant Desmund Bernado.

  • The demand for electricity has plummeted – the problem remains one of supply, despite utterances by Eskom

  • Load shedding will continue for years to come – and will probably get worse

  • A precipitous drop in electricity generation increases the odds of a total blackout

An Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS). © fahroni/123rf.com
An Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS). © fahroni/123rf.com

RELATED: What happens to South Africa if the Eskom grid collapses?

Eskom blames us! … 'Use electricity sparingly… You triggered a stage six on a Saturday night' … The only things open on a Saturday night in South Africa are bottles and legs! … 'Please turn off your lights and pool pumps…'

Lester Kiewit, presenter - The Morning Review

Eskom is losing the battle to keep the lights on.

On Monday, the ailing utility warned people in South Africa to brace for heavy rolling blackouts over the next few days, and that it might escalate as the week continues.

We are now on a GDP-smashing stage six for the second time this year.

The economy, brimming with potential, wants to grow, but there is just not enough power to do so.

And fears abound that a total system collapse is imminent.

The demand for electricity has dropped significantly… It’s a supply problem… Everything that André de Ruyter is battling with now, leads back to that political decision [by Thabo Mbeki in 1998] … Eskom cannot just build new generating capacity; there’s politics at play…

Desmund Bernado, independent energy consultant

This is going to take years to rectify… A lot of people are excited by renewable energy… the problem is, we need baseload… Get used to load shedding, and prepare for it to get worse…

Desmund Bernado, independent energy consultant

The moment we generate less than 20,000 MW… the possibility of a blackout becomes 50/50.

Desmund Bernado, independent energy consultant

Kiewit interviewed Bernado – scroll up to listen.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Get used to load shedding - and prepare for it to get worse'




20 September 2022 9:36 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Eskom
Electricity
Load shedding
Energy crisis
energy
blackout
Lester Kiewit
The Morning Review
stage six
Desmund Bernado

