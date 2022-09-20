WATCH: News anchors don't recognise Britain's PM Liz Truss at queen's funeral





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

In the video, Truss got out of a government vehicle and headed into the Westminster Abbey, and the anchors could not recognise her.

One of the anchors believed Truss was someone from the royal family and it was only later they were told that it was indeed the Prime Minister of Britain.

I present, for your viewing pleasure, footage of Liz Truss getting out of a car, and Australian media being like, “Who the fuck is that?”



Perfect.pic.twitter.com/dxNhdolvtK — Fancy Brenda 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (they/them) (@SpillerOfTea) September 19, 2022

