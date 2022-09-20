WATCH: News anchors don't recognise Britain's PM Liz Truss at queen's funeral
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
In the video, Truss got out of a government vehicle and headed into the Westminster Abbey, and the anchors could not recognise her.
One of the anchors believed Truss was someone from the royal family and it was only later they were told that it was indeed the Prime Minister of Britain.
I present, for your viewing pleasure, footage of Liz Truss getting out of a car, and Australian media being like, “Who the fuck is that?”— Fancy Brenda 🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️ (they/them) (@SpillerOfTea) September 19, 2022
Perfect.pic.twitter.com/dxNhdolvtK
Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.
More from Local
Vodacom plans pilot with Eskom to source green power from IPPs
It's hoped a successful pilot scheme will pave the way for other corporates to follow suit and add more energy to the national grid.Read More
SA's 4-day work week pilot to start in 2023
A pioneer pilot for a four-day working week is now recruiting in South Africa.Read More
SA stars shine in #1 Showmax fantasy series 'Blood Psalms'
A host of South African best-loved actors join the cast of 'Blood Psalms', the first Showmax original fantasy series.Read More
What you need to know about the work of Eskom Rotek Industries
The subsidiary is responsible for the maintenance, construction, and transportation of services for Eskom's operations.Read More
No one has said we must ditch the ANC, says Cosatu
Trade union federation Cosatu's alliance with the African National Congress (ANC) was thrust into the spotlight when some Cosatu members heckled the governing party's national chairperson Gwede Mantahse off the stage - during their national congress on Monday.Read More
How BCX's Unified Collaboration system will help businesses boost productivity
Clement Manyathela chats to a BXC executive about Unified Collaborations and how they're combining various communication systems.Read More
Bring a Bag, Take a Bag: Is THIS the solution to the Woolies black bag problem?
The Woolies 'Bring a Bag, Take a Bag' 'bag tree' initiative is being rolled out as a trial in several stores.Read More
WATCH: Couple slammed for interfering with nature for their gender reveal party
A video went viral when a couple in Brazil contaminated a waterfall to reveal the gender of their baby.Read More
Smoking and the 'vaping scourge' - what the new tobacco Bill hopes to achieve
The National Council Against Smoking's Dr Sharon Nyatsanza spoke to Pippa Hudson about what the new tobacco Bill will mean for smokers and how it will protect non-smokers.Read More