Employers must promote diversity to quell age discrimination at work: Expert
Clement Manyathela spoke to Lauren Clark - head of people at Mint Group South Africa.
Employers are urged to promote diversity and inclusivity for all employees to quell ageism in the workplace.
Age discrimination has gained ground in general society as well as the workplace.
In some cultures, a family member - who is not married or employed at a certain age - is barred from traditional ceremonies and/or cannot even have a say during family meetings.
In some instances, some employees are forced to take an early retirement based on their age.
Clark said that employers must lay the foundation to encourage diversity among employees.
She added that inclusivity inspires confidence that breeds a toxic-free working environment for employees.
The head of the business must set a behaviour of diversity and inclusion, and that inclusivity is across age, gender, and culture, and that becomes easier to drive within the organisation and change starts from the top.Lauren Clark, head of people - Mint Group South Africa
It is only when employees can see the visible change around inclusivity that becomes real for them to achieve the company’s objectives and missions.Lauren Clark, head of people - Mint Group South Africa
She warned that people should not be tailored to their age when it comes to performance and relevance.
Companies that are practicing age discrimination run a risk of not having employees that are strategic and eager to solve problems when crises arise.
What happens is that we perpetuate a culture of putting people’s worth attached to the age as opposed to what they bring to the workplace.Lauren Clark, head of people - Mint Group South Africa
Scroll up to listen to the full interview in the audio clip.
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/photo-of-people-talking-to-each-other-3182765/
More from Local
Comedian Eugene Khoza makes comeback after a four year hiatus
Well-known comedian Eugene Khoza makes a comeback on the local comedy circuit with a one-man show in November.Read More
Contraception should be a couple's responsibility, not just 1 partner's - expert
"When you do have these choices and make these choices, you have to have a conversation. It's important to talk to each other and to know you both bear the responsibility of the choices you make."Read More
YoungstaCPT embraces his coloured heritage by being a voice for this generation
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Cape Town born rap artist, YoungstaCPT.Read More
'Let us build a better SA together' - Mmusi Maimane launches new political party
Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane launched Build One SA (Bosa) in Soweto on Saturday, to contest the 2024 general election.Read More
[WATCH] John Legend performs live with Mthandazo Gatya after viral TikTok duet
Gatya shot to fame after his now viral rendition of John Legend's _Nervous_, that not only got South Africans' attention, but that of the superstar himself.Read More
Load shedding reduced to Stage 4 from Saturday morning
Eskom said power constraints will continue into the coming week and the country can expect stage 3 power cuts for most of the week.Read More
Hunger is coming if load shedding persists or gets worse – Agri SA
As crops fail due to load shedding, expect many hungry (read "angry") mouths in South Africa.Read More
Perfect your pout, protect the planet: Woolies offers lipsticks in paper tubes
In 2018, Woolworths pledged to phase out unnecessary single-use plastics and instead use reusable or recyclable packaging by 2022.Read More
Why denying foreign nationals access to health is a human rights violation
Discrimination against foreign nationals' ability to access healthcare facilities in South Africa remains a concerning issue in the country.Read More
More from Business
Hunger is coming if load shedding persists or gets worse – Agri SA
As crops fail due to load shedding, expect many hungry (read "angry") mouths in South Africa.Read More
A hop farm on a rooftop in the heart of Joburg? This 32-year-old built that.
Hops are grown in South Africa and harvested once a year in George in Western Cape. But one entrepreneur has found an ingenious way to flip it on its head.Read More
What happens when you pay more than the advertised price for a product?
Whether we are aware of it or not, we have all most likely experienced being duped at stores by paying more than what's advertised for a product.Read More
Rate hike: 'Ordinary South Africans cannot afford another blow of this kind'
Using interest rates as a tool for targeting inflation sabotages the economy further in the context of low growth, says the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu).Read More
"Reserve Bank trying to 'crowd' rate hikes into this year to avoid more later"
The South African Reserve Bank has raised interest rates by 75 basis points - two members of the Monetary Policy Committee voted for a higher increase.Read More
Cape Town youngsters create product to help SA kids grow their vocabulary
Better & Brighter is run by kids for kids. Its word card packs are aimed at getting children to learn and use one new word a day.Read More
Geyser problems and warranties: What you need to know to avoid paying more
Wendy Knowler relates the experiences of consumers who've found out the hard way how warranties work if a geyser bursts or leaks - on The Money ShowRead More
Crucial that black people create institutions they see themselves in - Nxasana
"It is particularly important for us as black people to establish institutions that we can see ourselves in, can create the DNA and the culture that we like, that talk to us," said Nxasana, reflecting on the creation of Future Nation Schools and Sizwe Ntsaluba Gobodo audit firm.Read More
Repo rate goes up by 75 basis points
Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said inflation was still at a worrying rate, despite a decrease in 0.2% from July to August.Read More