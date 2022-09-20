Employers must promote diversity to quell age discrimination at work: Expert





Clement Manyathela spoke to Lauren Clark - head of people at Mint Group South Africa.

Employers are urged to promote diversity and inclusivity for all employees to quell ageism in the workplace.

Age discrimination has gained ground in general society as well as the workplace.

In some cultures, a family member - who is not married or employed at a certain age - is barred from traditional ceremonies and/or cannot even have a say during family meetings.

In some instances, some employees are forced to take an early retirement based on their age.

Clark said that employers must lay the foundation to encourage diversity among employees.

She added that inclusivity inspires confidence that breeds a toxic-free working environment for employees.

The head of the business must set a behaviour of diversity and inclusion, and that inclusivity is across age, gender, and culture, and that becomes easier to drive within the organisation and change starts from the top. Lauren Clark, head of people - Mint Group South Africa

It is only when employees can see the visible change around inclusivity that becomes real for them to achieve the company’s objectives and missions. Lauren Clark, head of people - Mint Group South Africa

She warned that people should not be tailored to their age when it comes to performance and relevance.

Companies that are practicing age discrimination run a risk of not having employees that are strategic and eager to solve problems when crises arise.

What happens is that we perpetuate a culture of putting people’s worth attached to the age as opposed to what they bring to the workplace. Lauren Clark, head of people - Mint Group South Africa

