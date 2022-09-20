Bongeziwe Mabandla, Blick Bassy collabo to set tone for heritage weekend
Bongani Bingwa spoke to South African musician, Bongeziwe Mabandla about his collaborative performance with singer-songwriter, Blick Bassy at Braamfontein's People's Theatre on Friday.
Mabandla, who released his debut album, Umlilo, ten years ago, will be kicking off heritage weekend with a bang.
The performance is in collaboration with Cameroonian artist Blick Bassy.
Mabandla said that Bassy was one of the first artists he thought of when drafting his collaboration plans.
I opened for [Blick Bassy] when I was in France and it's just really one of those incredible discoveries, incredible voice, incredible songwriter. So, when we talked about doing a collaboration, he became one of the first people. What I want to emphasise about the show is that it's not like I'm playing and he's playing after me, we're basically coming together and joining our music together... I'm very excited to play with him.Bongeziwe Mabandla, musician
You can cop your tickets here.
Scroll up for the full interview.
