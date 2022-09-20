Health and wellness: how can you keep your heart healthy?
Clement Manyathela spoke to interventional cardiologist, Dr Iftikhar Ebrahim about keeping our hearts healthy.
Heart disease is one of the biggest killers worldwide.
It is possible to manage your heart health with diet, exercise and by being a non-smoker.
September is heart awareness month, a time to bring awareness to signs and risk factors of heart disease.
According to Ebrahim, there is not enough awareness in our country about the risk factors of heart disease and many South Africans engage in risky behaviour.
When it comes to preventing heart disease, he said, genetics was a factor that could not be controlled.
But quitting smoking, managing one's diet and exercising regularly were factors that one could control, said Ebrahim.
We all know this but none of [us] do it, is regular exercise. As little as 30 minutes a day of cardiovascular exercise, whether it’s a brisk walk, a swim, a jog, a cycle, makes a huge difference.Dr Iftikhar Ebrahim, interventional cardiologist
The doctor said that South Africans are particularly bad with their diet and consume too much red meat, fried food and oil which contributes to the risk of heart disease.
Heart disease can have devastating consequences but making healthy choices and taking care of your well-being can go a long way in preventing a tragic outcome.
Listen to the audio above for more.
