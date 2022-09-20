The Midday Report Express: Eskom and load shedding
Unsurprisingly, leading the agenda on The Midday Report is the subject foremost on the minds of all South African: Electricity.
With the country now in Stage 5 load shedding the public and private sectors are really feeling the pressure. At present Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has put out assurances that fixing this situation is the number one priority. But a number of opposition party leaders, notably the DA's John Steenhuisen, have issued sharp criticisms of government in general and President Ramaphosa in particular.
On top of the obvious issues surrounding load shedding, the energy regulator, Nersa, has also had to weigh in as it prepares to conduct public hearings on Eskom’s tariff application. Despite the continued non-delivery of power, Eskom is applying for a 32% tariff hike for implementation on April 1, 2023.
Mandy Wiener spoke to Liz McDaid, OUTA's Energy Advisor.
Eskom doesn't seem to really think about the poor and vulnerable who can't afford these increases. In fact, in their submission, they say that's not really their problem and they want money to keep the lights on.Liz McDaid, OUTA's Energy Advisor
Other key issues on The Midday Report today:
- Prolonged load-shedding affecting Joburg Water infrastructure.
- Concourt judgment: Amubhungane vs Political parties - is the executive ethics code constitutionally compliant in the manner in which it deals with the disclosure of donations to campaigns for positions within political parties?
- Popcru stage a march to the Union Building, they are demanding a wage increase.
- Cope interim provincial committee in Gauteng has been suspended.
- More provinces come out in support of Cyril Ramaphosa by endorsing him for a second term.
Scroll up for full audio.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: Eskom and load shedding
More from Politics
'We have to bring the power to the people': Maimane has his eye on 2024 polls
Ray White speaks to Mmusi Maimane about the launch of Build One SA (BOSA), his new political party.Read More
'Let us build a better SA together' - Mmusi Maimane launches new political party
Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane launched Build One SA (Bosa) in Soweto on Saturday, to contest the 2024 general election.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Magashule case postponed but he wants it to go ahead
Delivered to you every afternoonRead More
Denosa: Load shedding puts patients at risk and hospitals should be exempt
Generators in hospitals are being poorly maintained and diesel costs are running into millions, says Denosa.Read More
Rate hike: 'Ordinary South Africans cannot afford another blow of this kind'
Using interest rates as a tool for targeting inflation sabotages the economy further in the context of low growth, says the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu).Read More
MANDY WIENER: Shoulda, woulda, coulda Cyril, just do something!
The energy crisis needs action writes Mandy Wiener, and it’s simply no longer enough for the President to deliver platitudes.Read More
The Midday Report Express: JHB government looking for alternatives to Eskom
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
MZWANDILE MASINA: Younger ANC leadership is an idea whose time has come
While the age question in the ANC isn't new, the time for it to take centre stage is now, writes Mzwandile Masina.Read More
Former Sapo CEO writes letter to Ramaphosa with suggestions to stop SA collapse
As SA teeters on the verge of total socio-economic collapse, foreign capital is waiting to invest says Mark Barnes (Executive Chair, Purple Group).Read More