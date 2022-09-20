[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belief in the Bible leads to prosperous societies'





The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Hlelo Giyose, Chief Investment Officer at First Avenue Investment Management.

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.

Giyose reviewed "The Book that Made Your World: How the Bible Created the Soul of Western Civilization" by Vishal Mangalwadi.

Giyose reviewed “The Book that Made Your World: How the Bible Created the Soul of Western Civilization” by Vishal Mangalwadi.

I wanted to really understand why some countries are prosperous and others aren’t… A set of beliefs that… produce prosperity. And those beliefs are found in Christianity… in protestant countries… Hlelo Giyose, Chief Investment Officer - First Avenue Investment Management

… African systems of belief do not lend themselves to good economic outcomes… Corruption is a tax on prosperity… If you believe that God is watching, it will deter you… In your character, you cannot steal… Hlelo Giyose, chief investment officer - First Avenue Investment Management

Most countries that lead the world… are countries that believe they were created in the likeness of God, and God gave us dominion over the Earth… The reason why the United States is losing its way is that it’s losing the foundational tenets that are in the Bible… Hlelo Giyose, chief investment officer - First Avenue Investment Management

The description on Amazon:

Understand where we came from

Whether you're an avid student of the Bible or a skeptic of its relevance, The Book That Made Your World will transform your perception of its influence on virtually every facet of Western civilisation.

Indian philosopher Vishal Mangalwadi reveals the personal motivation that fuelled his own study of the Bible and systematically illustrates how its precepts became the framework for societal structure throughout the last millennium.

From politics and science to academia and technology, the Bible's sacred copy became the key that unlocked the Western mind.

Through Mangalwadi's wide-ranging and fascinating investigation, you'll discover:

What triggered the west's passion for scientific, medical, and technological advancement

How the biblical notion of human dignity informs the West's social structure and how it intersects with other worldviews

How the Bible created a fertile ground for women to find social and economic empowerment

How the Bible has uniquely equipped the west to cultivate compassion, human rights, prosperity, and strong families

The role of the Bible in the transformation of education

How the modern literary notion of a hero has been shaped by the Bible's archetypal protagonist

Journey with Mangalwadi as he examines the origins of a civilisation's greatness and the misguided beliefs that threaten to unravel its progress.

Learn how the Bible transformed the social, political, and religious institutions that have sustained western culture for the past millennium and discover how secular corruption endangers the stability and longevity of western civilisation.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [BOOK REVIEW] 'Belief in the Bible leads to prosperous societies'