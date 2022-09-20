Eskom crisis: 'Tragic we've reached this point and govt doesn't seem to get it'
As the President prepares to meet his Cabinet on Wednesday, Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO of Pan-African Investments and Research Service.
- Cry the beloved country - South Africa's energy crisis is only worsening
- Dr Iraj Abedian counts the "silent" cost of 15 years of load shedding - "Government need to understand the gravity of the situation"
As South Africans are painfully aware, Eskom had to ramp up load shedding up to Stage 6 on Sunday (17 September) before scaling back to Stage 5 on Monday.
On Tuesday, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said his department "has mobilised full resources with Eskom" to implement immediate solutions to ensure that the current crisis is resolved.
Haven't we heard this before?
President Cyril Ramaphosa is set discuss the crisis with his Cabinet during its regular meeting on Wednesday, but will that do any good?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO - Pan-African Investment & Research Services
Dr Abedian says it is very difficult to put a number on the real cost of load shedding over the past fifteen years.
He says any number would terribly underestimate, using statistical techiniques "because it just does not take care of how much the country's brand has suffered, how much the government brand has suffered and how much the citizens have lost confidence in the democratic order and their democratic government."
What is really difficult to quantify is the tens of thousands of jobs lost, and hundreds of thousands of jobs that would have been created had we not had this incredible decade and a half of disruption that nobody has done anything about.Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO - Pan-African Investment & Research Services
Emigration, or the loss of human capital, is probably our biggest and most tragic export comments Whitfield.
People have two means of expressing their loss of confidence says Dr Abedian, who they vote for in the next election and where they build their future.
He also notes that the country's investment numbers have dwindled, right across the economy, to a fraction of what they should be, and a fraction of what they were.
It is very, very tragic that we have reached this point and yet the government doesn't seem to understand, doesn't seem to get it and they seem to protect the network of interests and extraction from Eskom, and from energy more broadly.Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO - Pan-African Investment & Research Services
As we speak, government from the top to those who are in charge, they need to understand the gravity of the situation. They talk right, but they don't seem to know what to do... and if they know what to do they are not doing what needs to be done.Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO - Pan-African Investment & Research Services
They should do absolutely no talk and only action. And if they don't know what to do, for the sake of the country and nation they must get out of the way and let those who know do what needs to be done.Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO - Pan-African Investment & Research Services
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Eskom crisis: 'Tragic we've reached this point and govt doesn't seem to get it'
