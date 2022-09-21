Do insurer's quirky billboards just catch your eye or get you to google them?
- Pineapple Insurance's billboard campaign is the pick for this week's advertising "zero" on The Money Show
- The insurer failed to direct the consumer's attention towards the brand, says Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane
Every week The Money Show highlights the week's advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.
This week Zetu Damane (Chief Strategy Officer at Think Creative Africa) "zeroes" in on insurtech company Pineapple for its humorous billboard campaign.
RELATED: WATCH Out!! Hippo takes the mickey out of a particular car insurer
But why, Bruce Whitfield wants to know - "I look at these billboards and I think 'That is brilliant!'"
Did you know they were Pineapple? asks Damane, and then the penny drops.
"No, I wouldn't have known but I like the quirkiness of it... Ok but I get your point, they're terrible adverts."
Click here **to see the full range of Pineapple billboards**
I saw them a couple of times... They stood out but I didn't really pay attention... Another marketer did ... and she highlighted some things about them and I thought she was spot on.Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - Think Creative Africa
The average consumer is not actually paying real attention to this kind of advertising says Damane.
"You were driving past, you didn't look to see who exactly it was for..."
So... we have to make sure we try and make the ad interesting... Secondly, we have to make sure that your attention is directed towards the brand - and that's where Pineapple failed.Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - Think Creative Africa
Whitfield ultimately agrees that the Pineapple billboards miss the mark: "Its just too busy, and if you're whizzing past at 60 km/h you're unlikely to let that land in your brain..."
The focus is definitely on that big copy about how bad insurance ads are, and then 'Pineapple' in that small little bit... so a lack of emphasis on the right thing.Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - Think Creative Africa
Scroll up to listen to Zetu's advertising critiques
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Do insurer's quirky billboards just catch your eye or get you to google them?
