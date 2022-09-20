



Pippa Hudson speaks to South African chef, Zola Nene, about her new cookbook, Simply Seven Colours.

The concept of the book is derived from the popular South African colloquialism, 'seven colours', referring to a colourful plate of food that is shared with loved ones - particularly for Sunday lunch.

It's full of reimagination and taking traditional seven-colour plates and giving them a modernised twist.

This follows the movement of embracing traditional food that has been historically shunned and looked down upon through the legacy of colonialism.

Nene said that the COVID-19 pandemic compelled South Africans to look inward.

For a very long time we've always looked outside of our borders for trends and for things that are interesting but, suddenly, we are all looking inwards and I think that [COVID-19] played a really big role because all we could do was celebrate and eat what's within our borders and that showcased how much amazing food we have. Zola Nene, chef and author - 'Simply Seven Colours'

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How an SA chef modernises traditional Zulu cuisine