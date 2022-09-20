How an SA chef modernises traditional Zulu cuisine
Pippa Hudson speaks to South African chef, Zola Nene, about her new cookbook, Simply Seven Colours.
The concept of the book is derived from the popular South African colloquialism, 'seven colours', referring to a colourful plate of food that is shared with loved ones - particularly for Sunday lunch.
It's full of reimagination and taking traditional seven-colour plates and giving them a modernised twist.
This follows the movement of embracing traditional food that has been historically shunned and looked down upon through the legacy of colonialism.
Nene said that the COVID-19 pandemic compelled South Africans to look inward.
For a very long time we've always looked outside of our borders for trends and for things that are interesting but, suddenly, we are all looking inwards and I think that [COVID-19] played a really big role because all we could do was celebrate and eat what's within our borders and that showcased how much amazing food we have.Zola Nene, chef and author - 'Simply Seven Colours'
Simply Seven Colours is available to purchase at Exclusive Books and you can purchase a copy online here.
Scroll up for the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How an SA chef modernises traditional Zulu cuisine
More from Lifestyle
SA study finds link between traditional beer, maize storage & oesophageal cancer
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health Solutions.Read More
Study finds excessive blue light from devices may accelerate ageing
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Vanessa Ascencao, health and wellness expert and nutritional consultant.Read More
MONDE NDLOVU: A heritage of black thought
Black thought is a key element in heritage that must be elevated to its rightful place, writes Monde Ndlovu.Read More
[WATCH] John Legend performs live with Mthandazo Gatya after viral TikTok duet
Gatya shot to fame after his now viral rendition of John Legend's _Nervous_, that not only got South Africans' attention, but that of the superstar himself.Read More
Get to know Janice Honeyman with a song, a book and a dish
You may have seen one of the shows she directed, but take a moment to learn more about Janice Honeyman through her favourite things.Read More
Mtandazo Gatya talks about his viral response to John Legend's new song
A local musician went viral on TikTok after responding to John Legends' open verse challenge on his new song Nervous.Read More
'We spoke politics, sang politics. We fought through our music'- Abigail Kubeka
Abigail Kubeka is one of South Africa's greatest talents who continues to share her voice with the world as an octogenarian.Read More
Joburg City Guide: 5 ways to spend Heritage Day this weekend
Heritage Day is celebrated annually on 24 September and aims to recognise and celebrate South Africa's plentiful variety of cultures.Read More
How Mthandazo Gatya's life has changed since viral John Legend TikTok duet
"I didn't think this duet would change everything so fast, takes a minute for one's life to change," tweeted Mthandazo Gatya.Read More