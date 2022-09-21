How to avoid being scammed on social media platforms
The advent of social media has seen many progressions and development over the years.
It seeks to bring people from all over the world together virtually.
Social media has come in the form of dating sites, gaming platforms, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to name a few.
It has also become a free marketing tool for many businesses the world over.
But there is a downside to the various platforms as they have become breeding grounds for scammers.
Websites that use money tend to be vulnerable to scammers and fraudsters because of transactions that involve large sums of money.
Vlaanderen shares tips on how to avoid being scammed when purchasing items online:
-
Most people love bargains or free goods, but if it is too good to be true, the chances are, it's fake.
-
You have a right to ask the seller to view the item before you purchase it, but do it in a public space.
-
Double-check the person you are purchasing from. Look into their history and confirm that they are legitimate.
-
When you get the opportunity to see the item, always double-check.
-
If they claim to have proof of payment, wait until the money is in your account before giving away the items because it's most likely fake.
-
Be careful of things like phishing - giving out personal details. A common way to scam people, is they [scammers] would send "too good to be true" deals e.g. "click here".
-
Bait and switch: they will show you a great deal then after you have purchased the item, they claim that it is sold out, now you are expected to pay more or there'll be issues with getting your money back.
-
Avoid paying with cash (e-payments like e-wallet and snap scan are a better option).
-
Trust your instinct and gut feeling.
