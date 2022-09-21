Dagga is medicine! A beginner’s guide to medical marijuana
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Carissa Saunderson.
Dr Carissa Saunderson, coming from a family of doctors and nurses, studied medicine at Stellenbosch University.
Her interest in cannabis as a medicine took root in 2016 when she was diagnosed with stage four ovarian cancer, gaining a first-hand understanding of the pain that her patients were experiencing.
Saunderson discovered through recreational use that cannabis helped her cancer-related symptoms such as chemotherapy-induced nausea, vomiting, pain, and insomnia.
She is an advocate for the Section 21 application for the medicinal use of medical-grade cannabis.
Kiewit interviewed Saunderson – scroll up to listen to the detailed discussion.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Dagga is medicine! A beginner’s guide to medical marijuana
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/selective-focus-photo-of-cannabis-joint-8139192/
