Car feature: what do you need to know before buying a car?
Relebogile Mabotja spoke to the car guy Tumelo Maketekete about how to go about buying a car.
People often want to choose cars they feel represent them, but it is essential to stick to a budget.
There are different ways to pay off a car so find the contract that works best for you.
Choosing the right car is important for most people and it can be viewed as an essential part of who we are according to Maketekete.
Cars for us are a priority, it is a signature. It is almost like an extension of who Tumelo is.Tumelo Maketekete, car enthusiast
When it comes to working out the budget for a car there is so much more than just the price of the vehicle.
Maketekete said the additional costs such as fuel, tyres and insurance should always be looked at when working out your car budget.
When using a car every day, it is understandable that you will want one you feel best represents you, but it is more important to find a practical vehicle that fills the purpose it needs to within your budget - he said.
In most cases when someone is buying a new car, they are not paying for it once off in cash but in monthly installments meaning long-term budgeting needs to be considered.
There are a number of ways to finance your car from installment finance to balloon payments.
Installments are the most straightforward way to pay off a car as a monthly amount will be calculated and paid over a contract period until the car is paid off.
A balloon payment will split the car payments into two finance agreements, with the car initially being financed for less of the advertised value and the residual payment being paid after this agreement comes to an end.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_92927317_for-sale-sign-on-windshield-of-car-.html?vti=nrg2e7m3j2gwf9ccac-1-18
