Former Sapo CEO writes letter to Ramaphosa with suggestions to stop SA collapse

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money - Rachel Kolisi, co-founder of Kolisi Foundation
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rachel Kolisi - Co-founder at Kolisi Foundation,
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Comedian Eugene Khoza makes comeback after a four year hiatus Well-known comedian Eugene Khoza makes a comeback on the local comedy circuit with a one-man show in November. 25 September 2022 5:32 PM
Contraception should be a couple's responsibility, not just 1 partner's - expert "When you do have these choices and make these choices, you have to have a conversation. It's important to talk to each other and... 25 September 2022 3:10 PM
YoungstaCPT embraces his coloured heritage by being a voice for this generation Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Cape Town born rap artist, YoungstaCPT. 24 September 2022 7:06 PM
View all Local
'Let us build a better SA together' - Mmusi Maimane launches new political party Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane launched Build One SA (Bosa) in Soweto on Saturday, to contest the 2024 general election. 24 September 2022 3:38 PM
The Midday Report Express: Magashule case postponed but he wants it to go ahead Delivered to you every afternoon 23 September 2022 4:15 PM
Denosa: Load shedding puts patients at risk and hospitals should be exempt Generators in hospitals are being poorly maintained and diesel costs are running into millions, says Denosa. 23 September 2022 10:57 AM
View all Politics
'IPPs will only benefit wealthy and middle class' - analyst Wasanga Mehana is joined by Dr Ebrahim Harvey, political writer and commentator to talk about how lower-income working class will... 26 September 2022 7:51 AM
Higher interest rates likely to affect commercial property market Rising interest rates are likely to dampen demand for commercial property 26 September 2022 7:42 AM
Hunger is coming if load shedding persists or gets worse – Agri SA As crops fail due to load shedding, expect many hungry (read "angry") mouths in South Africa. 23 September 2022 3:20 PM
View all Business
SA study finds link between traditional beer, maize storage & oesophageal cancer Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health Solutions. 24 September 2022 5:14 PM
Study finds excessive blue light from devices may accelerate ageing Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Vanessa Ascencao, health and wellness expert and nutritional consultant. 24 September 2022 3:48 PM
MONDE NDLOVU: A heritage of black thought Black thought is a key element in heritage that must be elevated to its rightful place, writes Monde Ndlovu. 24 September 2022 10:56 AM
View all Lifestyle
Boks win on Heritage Day but fall short of lifting Rugby Championship trophy Even if the world champions did not lift the Rugby Championship title, Captain Siya Kolisi showed gratitude to the supporters acro... 24 September 2022 9:07 PM
Boucher named head coach of IPL's Mumbai Indians Boucher revealed he’d be leaving his current post with the Proteas at the conclusion of the T20 World Cup in Australia, starting i... 16 September 2022 10:40 AM
Roger that! Federer announces his retirement from tennis at the age of 41 Roger Federer won 20 grand slam titles and retires as one of the greats of the game. 15 September 2022 5:20 PM
View all Sport
Comedian Eugene Khoza makes comeback after a four year hiatus Well-known comedian Eugene Khoza makes a comeback on the local comedy circuit with a one-man show in November. 25 September 2022 5:32 PM
[WATCH] John Legend performs live with Mthandazo Gatya after viral TikTok duet Gatya shot to fame after his now viral rendition of John Legend's _Nervous_, that not only got South Africans' attention, but that... 24 September 2022 9:45 AM
WATCH: Fed up wife packs husband's lunch in Rama tub, juice in All Gold bottle A husband learns the hard way to never mess with his wife's Tupperware. 23 September 2022 9:23 AM
View all Entertainment
Panicked Russians fleeing slaughter in Ukraine prompt border stampede Men and boys from across Russia, those who can afford to, are in a hurry to flee being conscripted into the army. 23 September 2022 11:52 AM
Do royal families still have a role to play in the modern world? The British royal family has been in the spotlight following Queen Elizabeth II's passing, but what relevance do monarchs have glo... 21 September 2022 3:21 PM
WATCH: Guinness World Records' 2023 edition's wildest stories Some of the most iconic Guinness World Records stories include the tallest people, dog, the longest fingernails and the world's ta... 21 September 2022 11:56 AM
View all World
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 7:14 PM
The legacy of Queen Elizabeth II: Why it's naive to blindly celebrate her reign On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II died, leaving the world divided on how to respond to the news of her passing. 9 September 2022 2:44 PM
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Oh! (Step)children of the empire, this grief is not yours Busani Ngcaweni dedicates a poem to the step-children of the British empire - those who were colonised and brutalised. 9 September 2022 8:55 AM
View all Africa
MONDE NDLOVU: A heritage of black thought Black thought is a key element in heritage that must be elevated to its rightful place, writes Monde Ndlovu. 24 September 2022 10:56 AM
Geyser problems and warranties: What you need to know to avoid paying more Wendy Knowler relates the experiences of consumers who've found out the hard way how warranties work if a geyser bursts or leaks -... 22 September 2022 8:27 PM
Will slow but steady corruption arrests make crooks think twice? The wheels of justice grind on at a snail’s pace. But at least they are grinding. 22 September 2022 1:19 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Former Sapo CEO writes letter to Ramaphosa with suggestions to stop SA collapse

21 September 2022 1:11 AM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Eskom
SA Economy
Mark Barnes
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Foreign investment
State of the Nation
President Cyril Ramaphosa
SA Post Office
direct foreign investment
SA Inc
Purple Group
letter to the president

As SA teeters on the verge of total socio-economic collapse, foreign capital is waiting to invest says Mark Barnes (Executive Chair, Purple Group).

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Barnes, Executive Chairperson of the Purple Group and former CEO of SA Post Office.

- South Africa is on the verge of total socio-economic collapse warns Mark Barnes, Executive Chair of the Purple Group

- The former SA Post Office CEO has written an open letter to the President detailing a ten-point plan to ensure a future for South Africans

Well-known business figure Mark Barnes has written an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa detailing a ten-point plan, and an appeal, to shift South Africa out of crisis mode.

Barnes is the Executive Chairperson of the Purple Group and famously made an offer to buy the beleaguered SA Post Office, of which he is the former CEO.

Former SA Post Office CEO Mark Barnes. Picture: @mark_barnes56/Twitter
Former SA Post Office CEO Mark Barnes. Picture: @mark_barnes56/Twitter

Barnes' letter, published on Daily Maverick, warns that the country is on the verge of total socio-economic collapse.

"Nonetheless, foreign capital (in abundance) sits patiently at our borders waiting to invest—waiting for certainty to replace the clutter and chaos of political and economic disarray that currently permeates this beautiful country."

RELATED: Eskom crisis: 'Tragic we've reached this point and govt doesn't seem to get it'

Bruce Whitfield talks to Barnes about his detailed plan which covers everything from reconstituting Cabinet to giving real executive authority to people to make big decisions in state departments and in state-owned enterprises.

There is an emphasis on attracting direct foreign investment and building public-private partnerships.

I really feel we are starting to see signs of imminent collapse in various areas. Collapsing is a funny thing, you have a measurable deterioration to a point and then suddenly things fall to pieces.

Mark Barnes, Executive chair - Purple Group

We've seen our first tiny little tailings dam break (Jagersfontein) and cause terrible damage. Imagine if one of the big dams broke...

Mark Barnes, Executive chair - Purple Group

We've seen the consequences of the second derivative consequences of Eskom's load shedding... pumps that aren't working to pump water... and can't deal with sewerage...

Mark Barnes, Executive chair - Purple Group

Barnes also notes the consequences of a failing rail system with more goods transported by truck, resulting in secondary damage to roads and a higher accident rate.

He believes it is possible to overcome ideological differences to attract capital to South Africa and rebuild what is needed before it is too late. In fact, there is no other choice.

No matter your ideological ambitions, no matter your ideological differences.... your different routes and different audiences... Nobody goes anywhere without capital. No matter what you believe in, you cannot build roads, you cannot feed the starving masses, you cannot improve infrastructure or education or healthcare or any of that stuff without a commercial foundation...

Mark Barnes, Executive chair - Purple Group

So let's start off with an environment that attracts capital. Once you've got it and you've sorted out the rules between the different ideologies and the owners of capital, then we can then start talking about partnerships which accommodate those different purposes...

Mark Barnes, Executive chair - Purple Group

Click here to read Barnes' letter to the President and scroll up to listen to the interview


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Former Sapo CEO writes letter to Ramaphosa with suggestions to stop SA collapse




21 September 2022 1:11 AM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Eskom
SA Economy
Mark Barnes
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Foreign investment
State of the Nation
President Cyril Ramaphosa
SA Post Office
direct foreign investment
SA Inc
Purple Group
letter to the president

More from Business

solar panels. Picture: Pixabay.com

'IPPs will only benefit wealthy and middle class' - analyst

26 September 2022 7:51 AM

Wasanga Mehana is joined by Dr Ebrahim Harvey, political writer and commentator to talk about how lower-income working class will suffer under the rise of independent power producers (IPPs).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © melpomen/123rf.com

Higher interest rates likely to affect commercial property market

26 September 2022 7:42 AM

Rising interest rates are likely to dampen demand for commercial property

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© addtodsaporn/123rf.com

Hunger is coming if load shedding persists or gets worse – Agri SA

23 September 2022 3:20 PM

As crops fail due to load shedding, expect many hungry (read "angry") mouths in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Khaya Maloney (32), pictured here on 20 September 2022, is setting the standard for hydroponic farming in Johannesburg, creating his own hops crop outside of its usual comfort climate. Picture: Katlego Jiyane / Eyewitness News

A hop farm on a rooftop in the heart of Joburg? This 32-year-old built that.

23 September 2022 11:25 AM

Hops are grown in South Africa and harvested once a year in George in Western Cape. But one entrepreneur has found an ingenious way to flip it on its head.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Groceries. Picture: Pixabay.com

What happens when you pay more than the advertised price for a product?

23 September 2022 6:21 AM

Whether we are aware of it or not, we have all most likely experienced being duped at stores by paying more than what's advertised for a product.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trade unionist Zwelinzima Vavi addressing anti-minimum wage protesters in Cape Town. Image: @Numsa_Media/Twitter

Rate hike: 'Ordinary South Africans cannot afford another blow of this kind'

22 September 2022 10:27 PM

Using interest rates as a tool for targeting inflation sabotages the economy further in the context of low growth, says the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from video of Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announcing another 0.75% interest rate hike, 22 September 2022 @SAReserveBank

"Reserve Bank trying to 'crowd' rate hikes into this year to avoid more later"

22 September 2022 9:01 PM

The South African Reserve Bank has raised interest rates by 75 basis points - two members of the Monetary Policy Committee voted for a higher increase.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ belchonock/123rf.com

Cape Town youngsters create product to help SA kids grow their vocabulary

22 September 2022 8:33 PM

Better & Brighter is run by kids for kids. Its word card packs are aimed at getting children to learn and use one new word a day.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ stocking/123rf..com

Geyser problems and warranties: What you need to know to avoid paying more

22 September 2022 8:27 PM

Wendy Knowler relates the experiences of consumers who've found out the hard way how warranties work if a geyser bursts or leaks - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Telkom SA Limited CEO and founder of Future Nation Schools, Sizwe Nxasana, in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

Crucial that black people create institutions they see themselves in - Nxasana

22 September 2022 4:24 PM

"It is particularly important for us as black people to establish institutions that we can see ourselves in, can create the DNA and the culture that we like, that talk to us," said Nxasana, reflecting on the creation of Future Nation Schools and Sizwe Ntsaluba Gobodo audit firm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

FILE: Late struggle icon Steve Biko. Picture: @BikoFoundation/Twitter.

MONDE NDLOVU: A heritage of black thought

24 September 2022 10:56 AM

Black thought is a key element in heritage that must be elevated to its rightful place, writes Monde Ndlovu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ stocking/123rf..com

Geyser problems and warranties: What you need to know to avoid paying more

22 September 2022 8:27 PM

Wendy Knowler relates the experiences of consumers who've found out the hard way how warranties work if a geyser bursts or leaks - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© gustavofrazao/123rf.com

Will slow but steady corruption arrests make crooks think twice?

22 September 2022 1:19 PM

The wheels of justice grind on at a snail’s pace. But at least they are grinding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MANDY WIENER: Shoulda, woulda, coulda Cyril, just do something!

22 September 2022 6:00 AM

The energy crisis needs action writes Mandy Wiener, and it’s simply no longer enough for the President to deliver platitudes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Pineapple Insurance billboard supplied

Do insurer's quirky billboards just catch your eye or get you to google them?

21 September 2022 6:20 PM

Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC delegates at the KZN elective conference on Friday, 22 July 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News

MZWANDILE MASINA: Younger ANC leadership is an idea whose time has come

21 September 2022 11:26 AM

While the age question in the ANC isn't new, the time for it to take centre stage is now, writes Mzwandile Masina.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image Credit: Andile Mazwai on LinkedIn

'There was a time when I bought shiny cars and a watch to go with each car'

20 September 2022 9:20 PM

Alexforbes' Andile Mazwai shares his money beliefs and secrets with Bruce Whitfield on Other People's Money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© hriana/123rf.com

[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belief in the Bible leads to prosperous societies'

20 September 2022 1:50 PM

Why are some societies rich? We review "The Book that Made Your World: How the Bible Created the Soul of Western Civilization".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Cyril Ramaphosa greets Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma after he triumphed against her to become new ANC president on 18 December 2017. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/Eyewitness News

MALAIKA MAHLATSI: The betrayal of Dlamini-Zuma's run for ANC presidency

20 September 2022 8:52 AM

Raising the platform for younger leaders is what an ANC leader like Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma should be doing, writes Malaika Mahlatsi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MANDY WIENER: With great power comes great responsibility for the media

15 September 2022 6:00 AM

It is essential that we protect our freedom as the media and that means we have to act responsibly, writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Image of Mmusi Maimane launching BuildOneSouthAfrica, Bosa, posted on twitter @BuildOneSA

'Let us build a better SA together' - Mmusi Maimane launches new political party

24 September 2022 3:38 PM

Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane launched Build One SA (Bosa) in Soweto on Saturday, to contest the 2024 general election.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ace Magashule, the suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general, speaks ahead of former President Jacob Zuma’s address following the postponement of his corruption trial outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, on 26 May 2021.Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP

The Midday Report Express: Magashule case postponed but he wants it to go ahead

23 September 2022 4:15 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Patient on renal replacement therapy @ saengsuriya13/123rf.com

Denosa: Load shedding puts patients at risk and hospitals should be exempt

23 September 2022 10:57 AM

Generators in hospitals are being poorly maintained and diesel costs are running into millions, says Denosa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trade unionist Zwelinzima Vavi addressing anti-minimum wage protesters in Cape Town. Image: @Numsa_Media/Twitter

Rate hike: 'Ordinary South Africans cannot afford another blow of this kind'

22 September 2022 10:27 PM

Using interest rates as a tool for targeting inflation sabotages the economy further in the context of low growth, says the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MANDY WIENER: Shoulda, woulda, coulda Cyril, just do something!

22 September 2022 6:00 AM

The energy crisis needs action writes Mandy Wiener, and it’s simply no longer enough for the President to deliver platitudes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Johannesburg, South Africa. © Magdalena Paluchowska/123rf.com

The Midday Report Express: JHB government looking for alternatives to Eskom

21 September 2022 2:56 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC delegates at the KZN elective conference on Friday, 22 July 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News

MZWANDILE MASINA: Younger ANC leadership is an idea whose time has come

21 September 2022 11:26 AM

While the age question in the ANC isn't new, the time for it to take centre stage is now, writes Mzwandile Masina.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom Megawatt Park. Picture Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

The Midday Report Express: Eskom and load shedding

20 September 2022 3:02 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Cyril Ramaphosa greets Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma after he triumphed against her to become new ANC president on 18 December 2017. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/Eyewitness News

MALAIKA MAHLATSI: The betrayal of Dlamini-Zuma's run for ANC presidency

20 September 2022 8:52 AM

Raising the platform for younger leaders is what an ANC leader like Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma should be doing, writes Malaika Mahlatsi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa puts final touches on his State of the Nation Address speech. Picture: @Presidency/Twitter.

Ramaphosa's return to SA to address Eskom crisis is politically damaging -Expert

19 September 2022 10:48 AM

Ramaphosa was initially scheduled to return to New York after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, to attend the high-level opening session of the annual United Nations General Assembly session this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'IPPs will only benefit wealthy and middle class' - analyst

Business

Higher interest rates likely to affect commercial property market

Business Local

Mtandazo Gatya talks about his viral response to John Legend's new song

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

1 person killed, 7 others injured in collision near Langa

26 September 2022 7:34 AM

Sasco wants Maties to be held accountable for latest urinating incident

26 September 2022 7:20 AM

Allow SAPS space to investigate triple shooting in Kuils River - WC MEC Allen

26 September 2022 7:05 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA