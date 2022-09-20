Concern over fraudulent drivers documents
John Perlman spoke to Chief Communication Officer at Road Traffic Management Corporation Simon Zwane and director of Check-Your-Driver, Leigh Johannsen, about the tragic deaths of 20 people that was caused by negligent driving.
-
The Road Traffic Management Corporation announced transport company owners can be liable for their employees' driving
-
Check-Your-Driver can check whether the licenses of people applying for jobs are fraudulent
The news of the tragedy, in which 20 people were killed in a horrific road accident, has drawn attention to the devastating potential impact of reckless driving.
A truck crashed into a bakkie carrying 18 school children, after crossing a double barrier line in KwaZulu-Natal.
Road Traffic Management Corporation announced on Tuesday that truck company owners should be liable if their drivers are found to be driving recklessly and cause an accident.
Check-Your-Driver is a service which checks the licenses of those looking for employment in the transport industry. It could help manage lawless and reckless driving.
According to Johannsen, more than half of the licenses they check are fraudulent and she said it should be the responsibility of company owners to check this.
I have been doing this for nearly 10 years and the statistics of fraudulent drivers documents is very scary.Leigh Johannsen, Director of Check-Your-Driver
She said that anyone involved in any transport industry should always check the licenses of those who they are employing before it ends in tragedy.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_20104082_abstract-turning-road-background-with-tires-track-and-yellow-striped-road-marking-on-dark-asphalt.html?vti=mft63x1selnztn8upw-2-58
