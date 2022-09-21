WATCH: A dog dries its mouth using a towel after drinking water
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
In the video, the owner is seen directing the dog to drink water from a bowl.
Thereafter, it immediately proceeds to dry its mouth using a towel placed conveniently next to the water bowl.
The video garnered many likes and retweets.
Tweeps also praised the dog and shared how they intended to teach their dogs the same etiquette.
Dog has learned to dry his mouth after drinking.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/zhtxrOkHnB' Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) September 20, 2022
Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.
