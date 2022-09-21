WATCH: Guinness World Records' 2023 edition's wildest stories
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Craig Glenday - editor-in-chief of Guinness World Records, about things and people that are out of this world as reflected in the newly-released 2023 edition.
Guinness World Records 2023 - a book published annually that lists world records and achievements is now available in stores.
The 2023 edition hit the shelves last week.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Glenday said the book has been covering inspiring human interest stories since its inception.
Glenday also highlighted a previous edition that included South Africa's Pigcasso - also dubbed 'the world's most successful non-human artist'.
There also a pig called Pigcasso, and this pig can hold a brush and paint a wall.Craig Glendey, Editor-in-chief - Guinness World Records
This year's edition includes the story of Diana Armstrong from Minnesota, USA, who has broken the world record for the longest fingernails on a pair of hands.
Diana has been growing her fingernails for over 25 years. This follows the loss of her daughter Tisha in 1997, after which she vowed not to cut them again.
Check the video below to see some of the other world's wildest wonders from the record book.
A two-year-old dog - Zeus from Bedford in Texas, has been added in the book of records as the tallest dog in the world.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview in the audio clip.
Source : guinnessworldrecords.com
