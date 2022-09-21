Taste for flesh? Plant-based Beyond Meat suspends COO for biting man's nose
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (skip to 6:16 for this meaty one).
Beyond Meat - maker of plant-based meat products such as Beyond Burger has suspended its Chief Operating Officer after his arrest for allegedly biting a man’s nose during a road rage altercation.
According to the police, Ramsey became furious when another driver cut in front of him.
He allegedly punched the man and bit off a piece of his nose.
RELATED: Russian disgusted by SA's love for eating Russians: 'It’s cannibalism!'
In a fit of anger… he bit the man’s nose. He now knows what flesh tastes like! … He just lost his temper…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
Kiewit interviewed Friedman - scroll up, then skip to 6:16.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Taste for flesh? Plant-based Beyond Meat suspends COO for biting man's nose
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_19971341_human-nose-close-up-studio-shot-lowest-view-point.html?vti=lcz282ulhxu0s40br0-1-62
More from Business
Hunger is coming if load shedding persists or gets worse – Agri SA
As crops fail due to load shedding, expect many hungry (read "angry") mouths in South Africa.Read More
A hop farm on a rooftop in the heart of Joburg? This 32-year-old built that.
Hops are grown in South Africa and harvested once a year in George in Western Cape. But one entrepreneur has found an ingenious way to flip it on its head.Read More
What happens when you pay more than the advertised price for a product?
Whether we are aware of it or not, we have all most likely experienced being duped at stores by paying more than what's advertised for a product.Read More
Rate hike: 'Ordinary South Africans cannot afford another blow of this kind'
Using interest rates as a tool for targeting inflation sabotages the economy further in the context of low growth, says the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu).Read More
"Reserve Bank trying to 'crowd' rate hikes into this year to avoid more later"
The South African Reserve Bank has raised interest rates by 75 basis points - two members of the Monetary Policy Committee voted for a higher increase.Read More
Cape Town youngsters create product to help SA kids grow their vocabulary
Better & Brighter is run by kids for kids. Its word card packs are aimed at getting children to learn and use one new word a day.Read More
Geyser problems and warranties: What you need to know to avoid paying more
Wendy Knowler relates the experiences of consumers who've found out the hard way how warranties work if a geyser bursts or leaks - on The Money ShowRead More
Crucial that black people create institutions they see themselves in - Nxasana
"It is particularly important for us as black people to establish institutions that we can see ourselves in, can create the DNA and the culture that we like, that talk to us," said Nxasana, reflecting on the creation of Future Nation Schools and Sizwe Ntsaluba Gobodo audit firm.Read More
Repo rate goes up by 75 basis points
Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said inflation was still at a worrying rate, despite a decrease in 0.2% from July to August.Read More