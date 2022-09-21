MZWANDILE MASINA: Younger ANC leadership is an idea whose time has come

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
Family matters – Socially conscious “woke” parenting
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Ayanda Tetyana, Family Therapist & Parent Coach
Today at 12:05
16 people were killed in Nomzamo Park at a tavern Massacre themselves, this after two suspects opened fire on the patrons. Two suspects appear in the Orlando Magistrate's Court.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Today at 12:10
COSATU is holding its 14th annual conference this week - we find out what the major issues are and who the contenders are for the leadership
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist
Sithembiso Bhengu - Lecturer & Researcher at University Of Kwazulu-Natal -
Today at 12:15
'Injustice': Dlamini-Zuma wants ANC step-aside rule to be amended at party's December conference.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast - Senior Lecturer and political analyst at Nelson Mandela University
Today at 12:27
Jagersfontein disaster: Free State government to build houses for residents affected by dam burst.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:37
The Western Cape continues to find new measures to deal with power cuts in the province.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Anton Bredell
Today at 12:41
School unions call for the exemption of rolling power cuts in schools.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Matakanye Matakanye - National Secretary at National Association Of School Governing Bodies
Today at 12:45
The South African Students Congress (Sasco) in Stellenbosch University wants the student involved in the second urination scandal to be held accountable.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Queen Majikijela, Chairperson of Sasco.
Today at 12:52
Ex DA leader, Mmusi Maimane launches a new political party- Build One SA.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nobuntu Hlazo- Webster - Deputy President of Build One SA
Today at 12:56
Sports wrap with Mawande.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mawande Mateza EWN SPORTS Reporter
Today at 18:08
ZAR battered amid global melt down
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
John Cairns - Global Markets Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 18:12
Europe's markets in a tail spin
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Philip Saunders - Co-Head of Multi-Asset Growth at Ninety One
Today at 18:14
Economic implications of Europe's financial markets selloff
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Goolam Balim, Standard Bank economist
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:49
ZOOM: Tech with Toby Shapshak
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature - Principles for Dealing with the Changing World Order: Why Nations Succeed and Fail Hardcover by Ray Dalio
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stafford Masie - Board member at Discovery Bank and CSIR
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money - Rachel Kolisi, co-founder of Kolisi Foundation
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rachel Kolisi - Co-founder at Kolisi Foundation,
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Comedian Eugene Khoza makes comeback after a four year hiatus Well-known comedian Eugene Khoza makes a comeback on the local comedy circuit with a one-man show in November. 25 September 2022 5:32 PM
Contraception should be a couple's responsibility, not just 1 partner's - expert "When you do have these choices and make these choices, you have to have a conversation. It's important to talk to each other and... 25 September 2022 3:10 PM
YoungstaCPT embraces his coloured heritage by being a voice for this generation Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Cape Town born rap artist, YoungstaCPT. 24 September 2022 7:06 PM
View all Local
'Let us build a better SA together' - Mmusi Maimane launches new political party Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane launched Build One SA (Bosa) in Soweto on Saturday, to contest the 2024 general election. 24 September 2022 3:38 PM
The Midday Report Express: Magashule case postponed but he wants it to go ahead Delivered to you every afternoon 23 September 2022 4:15 PM
Denosa: Load shedding puts patients at risk and hospitals should be exempt Generators in hospitals are being poorly maintained and diesel costs are running into millions, says Denosa. 23 September 2022 10:57 AM
View all Politics
Hunger is coming if load shedding persists or gets worse – Agri SA As crops fail due to load shedding, expect many hungry (read "angry") mouths in South Africa. 23 September 2022 3:20 PM
A hop farm on a rooftop in the heart of Joburg? This 32-year-old built that. Hops are grown in South Africa and harvested once a year in George in Western Cape. But one entrepreneur has found an ingenious wa... 23 September 2022 11:25 AM
What happens when you pay more than the advertised price for a product? Whether we are aware of it or not, we have all most likely experienced being duped at stores by paying more than what's advertised... 23 September 2022 6:21 AM
View all Business
The search is on for South Africa’s next generation of creative superstars Applications to participate in the Design Indaba Emerging Creatives Class of 2023 are now open. 26 September 2022 10:12 AM
WATCH: Mthandazo Gatya's 'Legendary' performance What's gone viral with Khabazela. 26 September 2022 9:32 AM
SA study finds link between traditional beer, maize storage & oesophageal cancer Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health Solutions. 24 September 2022 5:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time South Africa's Para Surfing team are heading to the World Para Surf Championships in California, but they need your help. 26 September 2022 10:09 AM
Boks win on Heritage Day but fall short of lifting Rugby Championship trophy Even if the world champions did not lift the Rugby Championship title, Captain Siya Kolisi showed gratitude to the supporters acro... 24 September 2022 9:07 PM
Boucher named head coach of IPL's Mumbai Indians Boucher revealed he’d be leaving his current post with the Proteas at the conclusion of the T20 World Cup in Australia, starting i... 16 September 2022 10:40 AM
View all Sport
Comedian Eugene Khoza makes comeback after a four year hiatus Well-known comedian Eugene Khoza makes a comeback on the local comedy circuit with a one-man show in November. 25 September 2022 5:32 PM
[WATCH] John Legend performs live with Mthandazo Gatya after viral TikTok duet Gatya shot to fame after his now viral rendition of John Legend's _Nervous_, that not only got South Africans' attention, but that... 24 September 2022 9:45 AM
WATCH: Fed up wife packs husband's lunch in Rama tub, juice in All Gold bottle A husband learns the hard way to never mess with his wife's Tupperware. 23 September 2022 9:23 AM
View all Entertainment
Panicked Russians fleeing slaughter in Ukraine prompt border stampede Men and boys from across Russia, those who can afford to, are in a hurry to flee being conscripted into the army. 23 September 2022 11:52 AM
Do royal families still have a role to play in the modern world? The British royal family has been in the spotlight following Queen Elizabeth II's passing, but what relevance do monarchs have glo... 21 September 2022 3:21 PM
WATCH: Guinness World Records' 2023 edition's wildest stories Some of the most iconic Guinness World Records stories include the tallest people, dog, the longest fingernails and the world's ta... 21 September 2022 11:56 AM
View all World
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 7:14 PM
The legacy of Queen Elizabeth II: Why it's naive to blindly celebrate her reign On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II died, leaving the world divided on how to respond to the news of her passing. 9 September 2022 2:44 PM
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Oh! (Step)children of the empire, this grief is not yours Busani Ngcaweni dedicates a poem to the step-children of the British empire - those who were colonised and brutalised. 9 September 2022 8:55 AM
View all Africa
MONDE NDLOVU: A heritage of black thought Black thought is a key element in heritage that must be elevated to its rightful place, writes Monde Ndlovu. 24 September 2022 10:56 AM
Geyser problems and warranties: What you need to know to avoid paying more Wendy Knowler relates the experiences of consumers who've found out the hard way how warranties work if a geyser bursts or leaks -... 22 September 2022 8:27 PM
Will slow but steady corruption arrests make crooks think twice? The wheels of justice grind on at a snail’s pace. But at least they are grinding. 22 September 2022 1:19 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Politics

MZWANDILE MASINA: Younger ANC leadership is an idea whose time has come

21 September 2022 11:26 AM
by Mzwandile Masina
Tags:
African National Congress
2022 ANC national elective conference

While the age question in the ANC isn't new, the time for it to take centre stage is now, writes Mzwandile Masina.

OPINION

French poet and novelist Victor Hugo makes the profound statement that nothing is more powerful than an idea whose time has come. While he is more renowned for his novels, The Hunchback of Notre-Dame and Les Misérables, and was at the forefront of the Romantic literary movement that originated in Europe towards the end of the 18th century, it is his political works that stand out to me.

In many of his political writings he reflects on the importance of ideas, arguing that the height of enlightenment is to move conflict from the battlefield to the ideational space – an arena of minds being open to ideas. The works of Hugo are relevant in the 21st century, a time in which economies have transitioned from being industry-based to being knowledge-based, and a time in which party-political systems across the world are evolving. But they are more important in South Africa and undoubtedly, within the African National Congress (ANC), where new ideas are not only necessary, but are the bridge across the existential crisis that both the governing party and our country face.

The ANC is preparing for its 55th national conference that is scheduled for December. The conference will be a defining moment for the organisation and South Africa at large. It takes place at a time when the party is tethering very dangerously on the edge of a catastrophic loss of power. Over the past few years, the ANC has been haemorrhaging electoral support. The recent local government elections crystalised the party’s decline, with it losing power in all metropolitan municipalities in the Gauteng province and hanging onto power by a very thin thread in others. All indications are that the upcoming general election scheduled for 2024 will be challenging for the party, not only in industrial provinces but in rural areas too, where, even as the party enjoys popular support, electoral power has been on a steady decline. And while it is still possible for the party to change this trajectory, it is going to require serious work. The most important discussion that should occupy the minds of anyone who loves the organisation and who is invested in the future of South Africa, is how the ANC can arrest this decline and significantly, place the country on a path of the prosperity that was promised at the dawn of the new dispensation.

While there is no one solution that can be deemed a panacea to this crisis, it is undebatable that one of the necessary interventions that need to happen is for the ANC to embrace the wave of change that is happening globally – that of becoming a younger organisation. There is a clear indication that global trends are shifting towards younger leadership in government and within governing parties. Just a few weeks ago, Mary Elizabeth Truss, a 47-year-old woman, was elected as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. She joins other relatively young global leaders, such as San Marino’s Giacomo Simoncini who, at the age of 27, is the youngest president in the world. Jacinda Arden, the Prime Minister of New Zealand, is 42 years old. The Prime Minister of Finland, Sanna Marin, is 36 years old, while Irakli Garibashvil, her counterpart in Georgia, is only 39 years old. Emmanuel Macron, the president of France, is 44 years old. There are several others.

This phenomenon is not unique to the West. Across the global South, there is an emergence of younger leaders being elected to steer their countries towards economic and political stability. These include the 40-year-old president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele; the 39-year old president of Mali, Assimi Goita and the 36-year-old president of Chile, Gabriel Boric Font. In Mongolia, 41-year-old OyunErdene Luvsannamsrai is the Prime Minister. Countries such as Kenya, where 55-year-old William Ruto was recently elected as its president, and Papua New Guinea, where 51-year-old James Marape was elected as the Prime Minister, are also moving towards youthful governments.

This is not an arbitrary issue of age, but a reflection of a new thinking about the future. Countries with younger leaders tend to do better in innovation and human development, for the simple reason that younger leaders are open to new and radical ideas that move countries forward. This is much needed in Africa where underdevelopment and limited innovation are posing an impediment to progress.

Africa is the youngest continent in the world, with 40% of its population aged 15 years and younger, in contrast to a global average of 26%. The continent accounts for 23% of the entire world’s youth population – with Asia coming in second. It stands to reason that young people should play an integral role in the politics of the continent and certainly, of South Africa.

There are currently nine candidates below the age of 55 who are contesting different positions in the top six as we approach the 55th national conference of the ANC. These young candidates must be supported, not based solely on their ages, but also on the wealth of experience that they bring with them. All candidates have served at various spheres of government, with some currently serving as ministers and deputy ministers. Others have served at the highest level of local government, as executive mayors and members of the mayoral council. But beyond public service, these individuals are educated and possess the necessary skill, and have made significant contributions in academia, the private sector and civil society. Having risen through the ranks of the student and youth movements within the ANC and the Congress Alliance, they understand the strategic objectives of the progressive movement. There is no logical reason that such capacitated people should not be entrusted with the responsibility of leading the ANC and South Africa.

The future of South Africa depends on the development of new ideas. A younger generation of leaders is the carrier of many of these ideas. It should be supported by everyone, including the older generations in the ANC, because the future of the ANC and of our country depends on bringing these ideas to fruition. To fail at this would be to fail at securing a prosperous future for our children and their children. The ANC cannot afford to ignore the wave of change happening in the world. It cannot afford to reject those whose time has come.

Masina is the ANC Ekurhuleni regional chairperson. He writes in his personal capacity.


This article first appeared on EWN : MZWANDILE MASINA: Younger ANC leadership is an idea whose time has come




21 September 2022 11:26 AM
by Mzwandile Masina
Tags:
African National Congress
2022 ANC national elective conference

More from Opinion

FILE: Late struggle icon Steve Biko. Picture: @BikoFoundation/Twitter.

MONDE NDLOVU: A heritage of black thought

24 September 2022 10:56 AM

Black thought is a key element in heritage that must be elevated to its rightful place, writes Monde Ndlovu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ stocking/123rf..com

Geyser problems and warranties: What you need to know to avoid paying more

22 September 2022 8:27 PM

Wendy Knowler relates the experiences of consumers who've found out the hard way how warranties work if a geyser bursts or leaks - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© gustavofrazao/123rf.com

Will slow but steady corruption arrests make crooks think twice?

22 September 2022 1:19 PM

The wheels of justice grind on at a snail’s pace. But at least they are grinding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MANDY WIENER: Shoulda, woulda, coulda Cyril, just do something!

22 September 2022 6:00 AM

The energy crisis needs action writes Mandy Wiener, and it’s simply no longer enough for the President to deliver platitudes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Pineapple Insurance billboard supplied

Do insurer's quirky billboards just catch your eye or get you to google them?

21 September 2022 6:20 PM

Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former SA Post Office CEO Mark Barnes. Picture: @mark_barnes56/Twitter

Former Sapo CEO writes letter to Ramaphosa with suggestions to stop SA collapse

21 September 2022 1:11 AM

As SA teeters on the verge of total socio-economic collapse, foreign capital is waiting to invest says Mark Barnes (Executive Chair, Purple Group).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image Credit: Andile Mazwai on LinkedIn

'There was a time when I bought shiny cars and a watch to go with each car'

20 September 2022 9:20 PM

Alexforbes' Andile Mazwai shares his money beliefs and secrets with Bruce Whitfield on Other People's Money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© hriana/123rf.com

[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belief in the Bible leads to prosperous societies'

20 September 2022 1:50 PM

Why are some societies rich? We review "The Book that Made Your World: How the Bible Created the Soul of Western Civilization".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Cyril Ramaphosa greets Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma after he triumphed against her to become new ANC president on 18 December 2017. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/Eyewitness News

MALAIKA MAHLATSI: The betrayal of Dlamini-Zuma's run for ANC presidency

20 September 2022 8:52 AM

Raising the platform for younger leaders is what an ANC leader like Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma should be doing, writes Malaika Mahlatsi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MANDY WIENER: With great power comes great responsibility for the media

15 September 2022 6:00 AM

It is essential that we protect our freedom as the media and that means we have to act responsibly, writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Image of Mmusi Maimane launching BuildOneSouthAfrica, Bosa, posted on twitter @BuildOneSA

'We have to bring the power to the people': Maimane has his eye on 2024 polls

26 September 2022 8:50 AM

Ray White speaks to Mmusi Maimane about the launch of Build One SA (BOSA), his new political party.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Mmusi Maimane launching BuildOneSouthAfrica, Bosa, posted on twitter @BuildOneSA

'Let us build a better SA together' - Mmusi Maimane launches new political party

24 September 2022 3:38 PM

Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane launched Build One SA (Bosa) in Soweto on Saturday, to contest the 2024 general election.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ace Magashule, the suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general, speaks ahead of former President Jacob Zuma’s address following the postponement of his corruption trial outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, on 26 May 2021.Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP

The Midday Report Express: Magashule case postponed but he wants it to go ahead

23 September 2022 4:15 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Patient on renal replacement therapy @ saengsuriya13/123rf.com

Denosa: Load shedding puts patients at risk and hospitals should be exempt

23 September 2022 10:57 AM

Generators in hospitals are being poorly maintained and diesel costs are running into millions, says Denosa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trade unionist Zwelinzima Vavi addressing anti-minimum wage protesters in Cape Town. Image: @Numsa_Media/Twitter

Rate hike: 'Ordinary South Africans cannot afford another blow of this kind'

22 September 2022 10:27 PM

Using interest rates as a tool for targeting inflation sabotages the economy further in the context of low growth, says the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MANDY WIENER: Shoulda, woulda, coulda Cyril, just do something!

22 September 2022 6:00 AM

The energy crisis needs action writes Mandy Wiener, and it’s simply no longer enough for the President to deliver platitudes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Johannesburg, South Africa. © Magdalena Paluchowska/123rf.com

The Midday Report Express: JHB government looking for alternatives to Eskom

21 September 2022 2:56 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former SA Post Office CEO Mark Barnes. Picture: @mark_barnes56/Twitter

Former Sapo CEO writes letter to Ramaphosa with suggestions to stop SA collapse

21 September 2022 1:11 AM

As SA teeters on the verge of total socio-economic collapse, foreign capital is waiting to invest says Mark Barnes (Executive Chair, Purple Group).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom Megawatt Park. Picture Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

The Midday Report Express: Eskom and load shedding

20 September 2022 3:02 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Cyril Ramaphosa greets Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma after he triumphed against her to become new ANC president on 18 December 2017. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/Eyewitness News

MALAIKA MAHLATSI: The betrayal of Dlamini-Zuma's run for ANC presidency

20 September 2022 8:52 AM

Raising the platform for younger leaders is what an ANC leader like Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma should be doing, writes Malaika Mahlatsi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'We have to bring the power to the people': Maimane has his eye on 2024 polls

Politics

Aging infrastructure causing water pipe bursts - Joburg Water

Local

'IPPs will only benefit wealthy and middle class' - analyst

Business

EWN Highlights

Maimane on new party Bosa: 'We've got to bring back the power to the people'

26 September 2022 10:19 AM

Man handed 20-year sentence for murdering tourist in Gugulethu in 2014

26 September 2022 8:56 AM

Truck driver arrested for deadly Pongola crash expected back in court for bail

26 September 2022 8:53 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA